Current Affairs Quiz: 06 November 2023- New Species of Gecko

(d) Rohit Sharma

3. Which Indian chess player won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 title?

(a) Harika Dronavalli

(b) Tania Sachdev

(c) Divya Deshmukh

(d) R Vaishali

4. Who has been appointed as the 'Chief Information Commissioner' of India?

(a) YK Sinha

(b) Vikram Kumar

(c) Hiralal Samaria

(d) Vinay Ojha

5. Which country will host the 24th Asian Archery Championship in the year 2025?

(a) Thailand

(b) India

(c) Bangladesh

(d) China

6. Where was the seventh edition of 'Ganga Utsav' organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Patna

(c) Lucknow

(d) Kolkata

7. In which area has a new species of gecko been discovered recently?

(a) Western Ghats

(b) Eastern Ghats

(c) Thar Desert

(d) None of these

Answer:-

1. (b) India

Indian women's hockey team has won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy title by defeating Japan in Ranchi. Earlier, India had won this title in Singapore in 2016, while Japan had won this title twice in 2013 and 2021. Asian Games champion China defeated South Korea 2-1 and secured third place.

2. (a) Virat Kohli

While creating history against South Africa, Virat Kohli has equaled the centuries of the world's greatest batsman Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket. Also, Virat has become the seventh batsman in the world to score a century in ODI on his birthday. Virat has scored his 49 ODI centuries in just 277 innings, whereas Sachin has scored 49 ODI centuries in 451 innings.

3. (d) R Vaishali

In chess, R Vaishali has won the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2023 title in Isle of Man, UK. Whereas Vidit Gujarati defeated Alexander Predke of Serbia and achieved the top position in the open section. Along with this, both the players have also qualified for the prestigious Candidates Tournament to be played in Canada in April next year.

4. (c) Hiralal Samaria

Information Commissioner Hiralal Samaria was sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner by President Draupadi Murmu. The top post in the Central Information Commission (CIC) had become vacant after the completion of YK Sinha's tenure on October 3. Central Information Commission is an important institution for the functioning of democracy and good government in India. CIC was established on 12 October 2005.

5. (c) Bangladesh

Bangladesh will host the 24th Asian Archery Championship in the year 2025. This decision was taken at the World Archery Asia Congress held in Bangkok, Thailand. A total of twenty-four member countries of the Asian continent participated in the Congress. Bangladesh and China had bid to organize the 24th Asian Archery Championship.

6. (a) New Delhi

The seventh edition of Ganga Utsav was organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga in New Delhi. On this occasion, the 33rd edition of 'Namami Gange Patrika' and the Voyage of Ganga booklet based on Ganga Pustak Parikrama were also released.

7. (a) Western Ghats

Recently, a new species of gecko has been discovered in the Western Ghats near Rajapalayam, Tamil Nadu. This is the 94th species of Gecko. Before this, 93 species of gecko have been identified. The new species is also called Rashid's dwarf gecko, because it is the smallest in the genus.

