Current Affairs Quiz: 1 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 1 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s first Aqua Park, Jamshed J Irani, and Guard of Honour among others.

1. India’s first Aqua Park will be established in which state?

a) Meghalaya

b) Arunachal Pradesh

c) Goa

d) Maharashtra

2. North India’s first data centre has been set up in which state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Rajasthan

c) Uttarakhand

d) Himachal Pradesh

3. Who has been named the Captain of the Indian team for the upcoming T20I series in New Zealand?

a) Shikhar Dhawan

b) Rishabh Pant

c) Rohit Sharma

d) Hardik Pandya

4. Jamshed J Irani, who passed away on October 31, 2022, was the former MD of which company?

a) TATA Steel

b) Larsen & Toubro

c) ITC Limited

d) Hindalco Industries

5. Which of the following has been declared as a National Monument?

a) Balidan Stambh

b) Jharkhand War Memorial

c) Lascar War Memorial

d) Mangarh Dham

6. What is the theme of the 7th India Water Week?

a) Water Security and Sustainable Development

b) Sustainable Development and Equity

c) Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity

d) Water Conservation for Sustainable Development

7. Who has received Guard of Honour at South Block?

a) Batoo Tshering

b) Chimi Dorji

c) Pem Dorji

d) Dhendup Tshering

Answers

1. (b) Arunachal Pradesh

The Government of India has given its approval for the establishment of India’s first-ever Aqua Park in Arunachal Pradesh at Tarin (Ziro) in the lower Subansiri District. The approval for India’s first Aqua Park in Arunachal Pradesh came after due examination by the concerned authorities.

2. (a) Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath inaugurated North India’s first hyper-scale data centre Yotta Yotta D1. The centre in UP has been built at the cost of Rs. 5,000 crores and is spread over an area of 3,00,000 square feet at the upcoming Data Centre Park in Greater Noida.

3. (d) Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been announced as India’s Captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series in New Zealand. The T20I Series will begin in Wellington, New Zealand on November 18, 2022, just four days after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

4. (a) TATA Steel

The former MD of Tata Steel Jamshed J Irani who was also famously known as the ‘Steel Man of India’ passed away on October 31, 2022. He joined TATA Steel as an assistant to the director (R&D). Jamshed J Irani became the Managing Director of TATA Steel in 1992 and he served in the position till 2001.

5.(d) Mangarh Dham

Prime Minister Modi has declared Mangarh Dham a National Monument in the Banswara district of Rajasthan. Mangarh is a hill station in Banswara district in Rajasthan. Here 1500 Bhils sacrificed their lives under the leadership of the great saint Govind Guru.

6. (c) Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity

President Droupadi Murmu has inaugurated India Water Week in Greater Noida. The 7th edition of India Water Week is being organized from November 1 to November 5, 2022, to raise awareness, and conserve and use water resources in an integrated manner. The theme of the 7th edition of India Water Week is ‘Water Security for Sustainable Development and Equity.’

7. (a) Batoo Tshering

Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lt General Batoo Tshering received the Guard of Honour at South Block. During his six-day visit to India, Tshering will meet the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Vice Chief of Army Staff, and the Director General of Military Operations.