Current Affairs Quiz: 10 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 10 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the ICC Hall of Fame 2022, the National Florence Nightingale Awards, and Aruna Miller among others.

1. World Science Day for Peace and Development is observed on?

a) November 10

b) November 5

c) November 11

d) November 14

2. Who has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2022?

a) Ramnaresh Sarwan

b) Daren Ganga

c) Shivnarine Chanderpaul

d) Ridley Jacobs

3. Which state has approved the proposal to engage retired Army veterans for training the State Police Personnel?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Assam

c) Meghalaya

d) Arunachal Pradesh

4. National Florence Nightingale Awards are awarded to recognize the services in which field?

a) Science and Technology

b) Architecture

c) Economics

d) Nursing

5. Aruna Miller has become the first Indian-American to hold the office of Lt. Governor of which US State?

a) Maryland

b) Georgia

c) Florida

d) Alaska

6. Which is the only Indian company to rank in the top 100 of Forbes World’s Best Employers Rankings 2022?

a) Adani Group

b) Tata Consultancy Services

c) Reliance Industries

d) Infosys

7. Which of the following organization has said that at least 15k died of hot weather in Europe in 2022?

a) UNEP

b) WHO

c) FAO

d) WMO

Answers

1.(a) November 10

World Science Day for Peace and Development is celebrated on November 10 to highlight the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the wider public in debates on emerging scientific issues. The day also underlines the significance of and relevance of science in our daily lives.

2.(c) Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame 2022. The other two inductees are Charlotte Edwards and Abdul Qadir. Chanderpaul is one of the most recognizable figures in the history of West Indies Cricket. He made his debut at the age of 19 and began to excel against the opposition bowlers with an unorthodox batting technique.

3.(b) Assam

Assam Cabinet has given its approval to the proposal to engage the retired Army veterans for training the State Police Personnel. As per Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at least 34 retired Army personnel will be appointed by the state government to impart training to the state police personnel in battalions.

4.(d) Nursing

National Florence Nightingale Awards are awarded in nursing to recognize the meritorious services by the nurses. The award was instituted in 1973 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as a mark of recognition for the services rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society.

5.(a) Maryland

Indian-American politician Aruna Miller made history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the office of the Lt. Governor in the state of Maryland. She was born in Hyderabad in 1964, however, her family immigrated to the United States when she was 7-years old. She grew up in New York and has a BS Degree in Civil Engineering.

6.(c) Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries has emerged at the 20th position among the list of Forbes’ 6th annual World’s Best Employers. It was done in the partnership with market research company Statista. The whole list prepared by Forbes has 50 firms and many tech companies are on the list.

7.(b) WHO

World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that at least 15,000 people have died in Europe because of the hot weather in 2022 so far. WHO’s Regional Director for Europe said that nearly 4,000 deaths in Spain, more than 1,000 in Portugal, more than 3,200 in the UK, and around 4,500 deaths in Germany were reported by the health authorities during 3 months of summer.