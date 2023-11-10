Current Affairs Quiz: 10 November 2023- National Ayurveda Day 2023

1. Which Indian city was recently declared the 'City of Music' by UNESCO?

2. Who has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of 'Association of Mutual Funds in India'?

(d) Urjit Patel

3. Where was the first investor meeting of 'India-US Defense Acceleration System' organized?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Mumbai

(c) Washington DC

(d) Boston

4. With whom has RailTel signed an agreement for telecommunication, IT and railway signaling projects?

(a) REC Limited

(b) SBI

(c) Tech Mahindra

(d) None of these

5. When is National Legal Services Day celebrated every year?

(a) 8 November

(b) 9 November

(c) 10 November

(d) 11 November

6. What is the theme of National Ayurveda Day 2023?

(a) 'One Health One Ayurveda'

(b) 'Ayurveda for One Health'

(c) 'Ayurveda for all'

(d) 'Health and Ayurveda'

Answer:-

1. (d) Gwalior

The city of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has been declared the 'City of Music' by UNESCO for its "strong commitment to culture and creativity". UNESCO has added Gwalior city to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Kozhikode in Kerala is also included in the 55 new cities joining this network.

2. (c) Venkat Nageshwar Chalasani

Venkat Nageshwar Chalasani, former deputy managing director of State Bank of India, has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The announcement came after the end of the tenure of NS Venkatesh, who completed two consecutive terms of three years each. AMFI was established in the year 1995, its headquarters is in Mumbai.

3. (a) New Delhi

The first investor meeting of 'India-United States Defense Acceleration Ecosystem- INDUS X' was organized in New Delhi. INDUS-X Educational Series (Gurukul) was also launched during the program. The Gurukul initiative aims to help innovators and startups navigate the defense eco-system of the US and India.

4. (a) REC Limited

RailTel has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with REC Ltd extending up to Rs 30,000 crore as financial assistance for telecom, IT and railway signaling infrastructure projects. REC Limited is a Maharatna public sector company established in the year 1969 under the Ministry of Power. RailTel is a "Mini Ratna Company" under the Ministry of Railways.

5. (b) 9 November

National Legal Services Day is celebrated every year on 9 November in India to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Legal Services Authorities Act 1987. Which was officially enacted on the same date in 1995.

6. (b) 'Ayurveda for One Health'

India celebrates 'National Ayurveda Day' every year on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti or Dhanteras. The theme of Ayurveda Day-2023 is 'Ayurveda for One Health'. This initiative was started in 2016 with the aim of promoting Ayurveda in the mainstream.

