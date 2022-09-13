Current Affairs Quiz: 13 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 13 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the G20 Leaders’ Summit, XR Technology startups, Attorney General of India among others.

1. India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in which year?

a) 2022

b) 2024

c) 2023

d) 2025

2. The government of India has collaborated with which company to launch a program for XR Technology startups?

a) Microsoft

b) Meta

c) Google

d) Twitter

3. What is the theme for Ayurveda Day 2022?

a) Har Roz Har Ghar Ayurveda

b) Har Ghar Ayurveda

c) Har Din Ayurveda

d) Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda

4. Who is set to be appointed as the 14th Attorney General of India?

a) Mukul Rohtagi

b) Harish Salve

c) Tushar Mehta

d) AB Rohtagi

5. When is the International Coastal Cleanliness Day observed?

a) September 15

b) September 17

c) September 13

d) September 11

6. Patriot Day in the United States is observed for which of the following event?

a) Hijack of US Flight 93

b) Hurricane Sandy

c) 9/11 terror attack

d) 1993 World Trade Centre Bombing

7. Who has won the US Open Tennis Tournament 2022?

a) Casper Rudd

b) Rafael Nadal

c) Novak Djokovic

d) Carlos Alcaraz

Answers

1. (c) 2023

India will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit on September 9 and 10, 2023 in New Year. The country will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. The summit is expected to host over two hundred G20 meetings across the country.

2. (b) Meta

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology startup hub in collaboration with Meta will launch a programme to support and accelerate the XR Technology startups across India. The collaboration is part of the Government’s efforts for skilling in emerging and future technologies.

3. (d) Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda has launched Ayurveda Day 2022 programme. The 6- week long program will continue till October 23, 2022. The theme for the program is ‘Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda’. All India Institute of Ayurveda has been chosen as the nodal agency for driving the Ministry of Ayush’s mandate for Ayurveda Day.

4. (a) Mukul Rohtagi

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi is set to be appointed as the 14th Attorney General of India after KK Venugopal vacates the post. This will also be Mukul Rohtagi’s second tenure as an Attorney General of India. He served in the position for the first time between June 2014 and June 2017.

5. (b) September 17

The Government is India is gearing up to observe the International Coastal Cleanliness Day 2022 on September 17. On the day, the 75-day long Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar Campaign, which was initiated on July 5, 2022, will also be concluded.

6. (c) 9/11 terror attack

The United States on September 11, 2022, observed the 21st anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks. Patriot Day is marked every year on September 11 in memory of the people killed in the terror attacks. A bill to make September 11 a national day of mourning was introduced in the US House in 2001.

7. (d) Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish teen Carlos Alcaraz on September 11, 2022, beat Norway’s Casper Russ to win the US Open Tennis Tournament 2022. With the win, he has become the youngest Grand Slam Champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open Champion and the youngest winner of the US Open Title since Pete Sampras in 1990.