Current Affairs Quiz: 14 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s first mass-segment flex-fuel car, ICC Men’s player of the month, and tobacco law.

1. India’s first mass-segment flex-fuel car is launched by which company?

(a). Kia Motors

(b). Maruti Suzuki

(c). Tata Motors

(d). Hyundai

2. What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation for November 2022, in India?

(a). 5.88%

(b). 5.44%

(c). 5.22%

(d). 5.48%

3. Which cricketer broke the record of Chris Gayle of Gayle’s record for the fastest to 200 in ODI innings?

(a). Virat Kohli

(b). K.L Rahul

(c). Rohit Sharma

(d). Ishan Kishan

4. In which state did PM inaugurate the All India Institute of Ayurveda on December 11, 2022?

(a). Gujarat

(b). Himachal Pradesh

(c). Goa

(d). Maharashtra

5. Which player has been awarded the ICC Men’s player of the month for November 2022?

(a). Adil Rashid

(b). Jos Buttler

(c). Shaheen Shah Afridi

(d). Virat Kohli

6. Which country passed the tobacco law to ban smoking for the next generation?

(a). United States of America

(b). Japan

(c). China

(d). New Zealand

7. India signed the joint declaration of Intent on migration and mobility with which country?

(a). Finland

(b). Denmark

(c). Ireland

(d). Sweden

Answers:-

1. (b). Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki) announced on December 12 that the Wagon R Flex Fuel prototype vehicle had been showcased in Delhi. The first-of-its-kind mass segment Flex Fuel prototype automobile was unveiled in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

2. (a). 5.88%

In November 2022, retail inflation in India, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to an 11-month low of 5.88% on an annual basis. In October 2022, inflation was 6.77%. The substantial increase is attributable to falling global commodity prices and rising borrowing rates. For the first time this year, inflation fell under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance level of 2-6%.

3. (d). Ishan Kishan

In the third and final ODI of the series against Bangladesh, young Indian player Ishan Kishan set several records. He became the sixth batter in history to record a double century in one-day internationals, and the fourth from India, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Virender Sehwag. He hit a double century in 126 balls. He became the world's eighth hitter to accomplish the feat. Ishan also smashed Chris Gayle's record for the quickest ODI innings reaching 200 runs.

4. (C). Goa

The Prime Minister virtually opened the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa, the National Institute of Unani Medicine in Ghaziabad, and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi. He delivered a speech at the 9th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) and Arogya Expo. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the All India Institute of Ayurveda in Dhargal will have a 50% reservation for Goans.

5. (b). Jos Buttler

Following his outstanding performance in November, England's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Jos Buttler was awarded ICC Men's Player of the Month for the first time. Buttler, one of the world's most destructive white-ball batsmen, defeated Adil Rashid and Shaheen Shah Afridi to receive the ICC Player of the Month award for his magnificent performance in the crucial semi-final match against India, which led England to their first T20 World Cup championship since 2010.

6. (d). New Zealand

In a remarkable step, New Zealand has adopted a measure that will prohibit the sale of cigarettes to anybody born on or after January 1, 2009. New Zealand is not the only country advocating for a smoking ban for future generations. In June, the UK government commissioned a paper that advocated raising the legal smoking age each year in order to phase out tobacco use among young people.

7. (a). Finland

India and Finland have signed a joint statement of intent on migration and mobility in order to reach a mutually beneficial agreement on migration and mobility. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan and Finland's Minister of Employment Ms. Tuula Haatainen signed the proclamation.