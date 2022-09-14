Current Affairs Quiz: 14 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 14 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the World Hindi Diwas, Modern Slavery in 2021, Parvat Prahar among others.

1.World Hindi Diwas is celebrated on?

a) September 14

b) September 12

c) September 13

d) September 15

2. India has decided to invite which of the country as a Guest during its G20 Presidency?

a) Chile

b) North Korea

c) Sri Lanka

d) Bangladesh

3. India will play in the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 under the Captaincy of?

a) Virat Kohli

b) KL Rahul

c) Rohit Sharma

d) Jasprit Bumrah

4. Which bank has become the first in India to issue an Electronic Bank Guarantee?

a) ICICI Bank

b) HDFC Bank

c) Axis Bank

d) Yes Bank

5. As per the UN Report, how many people globally were living in Modern Slavery in 2021?

a) 50 million

b) 70 million

c) 80 million

d) 60 million

6. ‘Parvat Prahar’ Exercise was conducted by which of the following Indian Armed Force?

a) Indian Navy

b) Indian Air Force

c) Indian Army

d) Defence Security Corps

7. Which Government Ministry organised the EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum?

a) Ministry of External Affairs

b) Ministry of Power

c) Ministry of Home Affairs

d) Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Answers

1. (a) September 14

Hindi Diwas is celebrated across India every year on September 14 in schools, colleges, offices, and organizations to highlight the significance of the Hindi language. It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi was adopted as an official language by the Constituent Assembly. Hindi Diwas not only spreads awareness about the language but also appreciated its beauty of it.

2. (d) Bangladesh

India has decided to invite Bangladesh as a guest country to take part in the G20 meeting during its Presidency. Along with Bangladesh, India will also be inviting Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Netherlands, Singapore, Oman, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries.

3. (c) Rohit Sharma

BCCI has announced India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Rohit Sharma will lead the team along with KL Rahul as a Vice Captain. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel have made their return to the squad for the World Cup.

4. (b) HDFC bank

HDFC bank becomes the first bank in India to issue an Electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) in partnership with National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL). Electronic Bank Guarantee eliminates the physical documentation associated with a bank guarantee and it becomes available digitally to the beneficiary.

5. (a) 50 million

According to a report by the United Nations, around 50 million people globally were living in modern slavery in 2021. As per the report, the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increased risk of forced marriages in the countries such as Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, and Egypt.

6. (c) Indian Army

Paravat Prahar is a 20-day-long exercise which was held by the Indian Army. The exercise is conducted amid the disengagement process between India and China in the Gogra-Hot Springs area in the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

7. (d) Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum was organized jointly by the Delegation of the European Union and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The form served as a platform to exchange the best practices, policy frameworks, and production and application technologies for renewable Hydrogen as well as the opportunities for EU-India cooperation.