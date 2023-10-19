Current Affairs Quiz: 19 October 2023- India's First Regional Rail 'RapidX'

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as 'Hope Initiative' etc.

2. In which city is the National Handicraft Exhibition 'Gandhi Weavers Fair' being organized?

(d) Kolkata

3. Which initiative has been launched by the Punjab government to make the state completely drug free?

(a) 'ASHA Initiative'

(b) 'Umeed Initiative'

(c) 'Hope Initiative'

(d) 'Sankalp Initiative'

4. Which state has approved the formation of 'Special Tiger Protection Force' for tiger reserves?

(a) Assam

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Arunachal Pradesh

(d) Gujarat

5. In which state did PM Narendra Modi launch 511 'Pramod Mahajan Rural Skill Development Centres'?

(a) Bihar

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Rajasthan

6. Who has been appointed as the new Governor of Odisha?

(a) Kalraj Mishra

(b) RK Sinha

(c) Raghuvar Das

(d) Ashok Khemka

Answer:-

1. (a) Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's first regional rail, RapidX, from Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh on October 20. In the first phase, it will be operated for 17 kilometers which includes a total of five stations Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. These trains will run at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour at an interval of 15 minutes and the RapidX train has six coaches.

2. (d) Kolkata

Under the initiative of the Union Textiles Ministry, the National Handicraft Exhibition- Gandhi Bunkar Mela started in Kolkata. Its main objective is to increase the marketing of Khadi clothes across the country and to generate people's interest in Khadi products. This fair will be organized till October.

3. (c) 'Hope Initiative'

Punjab government has started the mission 'Hope Initiative' to make the state completely drug free. At present, efforts are going on at different levels in Punjab to make the state completely drug free. 'Hope Initiative' has been started from Amritsar city.

4. (c) Arunachal Pradesh

The state government of Arunachal Pradesh has approved the formation of Special Tiger Protection Force for the protection of tigers in the state. This force will be deployed in Namdapha, Pakke and Kamlang Tiger Reserve. Under this, a total of 336 posts will also be created.

5. (b) Maharashtra

PM Narendra Modi launched 511 Pramod Mahajan Rural Skill Development Centers in Maharashtra. These centers are being established in 34 rural districts of Maharashtra. Under this, about 100 youth will be trained in at least two professional courses at each centre.

6. (c) Raghuvar Das

President Draupadi Murmu has appointed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das as the new Governor of Odisha. With this, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has been appointed as the new Governor of Tripura. Raghubar Das was the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. Whereas Indra Sena is the leader of BJP from Telangana.

