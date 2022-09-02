Current Affairs Quiz: 2 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 2 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Laxman Narasimhan, India’s first and world’s largest carbon Fibre Plant, and Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 among others.

1. Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan has been appointed as the CEO of which American multinational company?

a) Facebook

b) Starbucks

c) Amazon

d) Apple

2. Which Indian company has announced to build India’s first and world’s largest carbon Fibre Plant in Gujarat?

a) Reliance Industries

b) TATA Group

c) Adani Group

d) Birla Group

3. Prime Minister Modi has unveiled the new Ensign for which of the armed forces?

a) Indian Army

b) Indian Navy

c) Indian Air Force

d) Indian Coast Guard

4. Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 has been launched by which Central Ministry of the Government?

a) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

b) Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Administration

c) Ministry of Family and Health Welfare

d) Ministry of Women and Child Development

5. When is World Coconut Day celebrated?

a) September 3

b) September 2

c) August 31

d) September 5

6. Which State/UT has made forensic investigation mandatory in all criminal cases?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Delhi

c) Jammu and Kashmir

d) Maharashtra

7. The Regional Office of the Coconut Development Board has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Gujarat

b) Kerala

c) Hyderabad

d) Madhya Pradesh

Answers

1. (c) Starbucks

Starbucks announced the appointment of Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Narasimhan is the new name who has joined the league of the global Indian CEO. Before Starbucks, Laxman Narasimhan was the Chief Executive Officer of Reckitt, a multinational consumer health, hygiene, and nutrition company.

2. (a) Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani in the 45th AGM announced the company’s plan to build India’s 1st and World’s Largest Carbon Fibre Plant at Hazira, Gujarat. The development of India’s First Carbon Plant from the Industry Giant comes as part of their vision for new materials. Carbon Fibre is a new-age material that has found multiple uses in industry and the automotive sector.

3. (b) Indian Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, 2022, unveiled the new naval Ensign for the Indian Navy on the sidelines of the commissioning of India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The new naval ensign replaces the present ensign that carries the Saint George’s Cross with the Tricolor in the Canton.

4.(d) Ministry of Women and Child Development

The Ministry of Women and Child Development will celebrate the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022 from 1st to 30th Sept 2022 as part of the POSHAN Abhiyaan. The Central Theme of the event this year is “Mahila aur Swasthya” and “Bacha aur Shiksha”. As part of the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah, the ministry plans to rope in the Gram Panchayats as Poshan Panchayats with the key focus on Women’s Health and Children’s Education.

5.(b) September 2

World Coconut Day is celebrated all over the world on September 2 every year to emphasize and spread the knowledge of the value and the advantages of coconut. World Coconut Day highlights the significance of the coconut plant and how it is one of nature’s most versatile products.

6.(b) Delhi

The Delhi Police has decided to make forensic evidence mandatory in all criminal cases where the punishment is more than 6 years after the directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision has been taken to boost the conviction rate in Delhi and to integrate the Criminal Justice System with forensic science investigation.

7.(a) Gujarat

The Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the Regional Office of the Coconut Development Board on World Coconut Day on September 2, 2022. He also virtually inaugurated the World Coconut Day celebration at Kochi in Kerala. In Gujarat, Gir Somnath, Junagarh, and Porbandar Districts are the major centers of coconut production.