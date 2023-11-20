Current Affairs Quiz: 20 November 2023- 72nd Miss Universe

1. In which state is the 54th 'International Film Festival of India' being organised?

Current Affairs for UPSC: In today's session, get briefings about important topics given in Q&A formats such as 72nd Miss Universe etc.

(d) South Africa

3. Who has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank?

(a) Ashwani Narayan

(b) Rajeev Awasthi

(c) Vivek Sinha

(d) Ashok Vaswani

4. Brijinder Nath Goswami passed away recently, he was a famous _____.

(a) Politician

(b) Journalist

(c) scientist

(d) historian

5. Who has been awarded the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize?

(a) NITI Aayog

(b) Indian Medical Association

(c) Indian Trained Nurses Association

(d) both b and c

6. 72nd Miss Universe Shennis Palacios is from which country?

(a) Nicaragua

(b) Thailand

(c) Japan

(d) El Salvador

7. Which player won the Player of the Tournament title in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023?

(a) Travis Head

(b) Glenn Maxwell

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Rohit Sharma

Answer:-

1. (d) Goa

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is being organized in Goa. It was inaugurated at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Bambolim. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the 9-day programme, in which 270 films will be screened. Thakur also inaugurated the Film Bazaar which is organized every year along with IFFI.

2. (b) Australia

Australia's cricket team won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 title by defeating India by six wickets in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Travis Head, who played a century for Australia, was declared the player of the match. Australia has won the World Cup title for a record sixth time.

3. (d) Ashok Vaswani

The Board of Kotak Mahindra Bank approved the appointment of Ashok Vaswani as Director, Managing Director and CEO of the bank. Last month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the appointment of Vaswani as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years. Vaswani has been the Chief Executive Officer of Britain's Barclays Bank.

4. (d) Historian

Famous historian and critic Brijinder Nath Goswami passed away. He was 90 years old. He wrote 27 books on art, his last being "The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverb". He was also awarded Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

5. (d) both b and c

The prestigious Indira Gandhi Peace Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for the year 2022 was jointly awarded to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the Indian Trained Nurses Association. This award is a tribute to the tireless efforts of the Covid-19 warriors in India. Indira Gandhi Peace Prize was established in the year 1986.

6. (a) Nicaragua

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios was selected as the 72nd Miss Universe. Antonia Porsild of Thailand and Moraya Wilson of Australia were the first and second runners-up respectively. Shennis Palacios also represented Nicaragua in the Miss World 2021 pageant. It was organized in El Salvador.

7. (c) Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli was awarded the Player of the Tournament title in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Kohli had scored 765 runs in 11 matches in the tournament. Whereas India's Mohammed Shami became the highest wicket taker with 24 wickets. Quinton de Kock of South Africa had scored maximum 4 centuries in the tournament.

