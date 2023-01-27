Current Affairs Quiz: 27 January 2023

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the new GM of Central Railway, ICC Men’s Cricketer of the year 2022, and awardees for the Padma Vibhusan award 2023.

1. Who has been appointed as the new General Manager of Central Railway?

(a). Anil Kumar Lahoti

(b). Naresh Lalwani

(c). Ashok Kumar Misra

(d). Alok Singh

2. What is the name of the World’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine?

(a). iNNCOVACC

(b). COVAXIN

(c). HNVAC

(d). Comvac 5

3. Which Indian poet has been elected as the corresponding member of the Academy of Letters of Brazil?

(a). A K Mehrotra

(b). Dilip Chitre

(c). Shiv K Kumar

(d). Abhay K

4. Which Indian-American has been nominated for appointment to the grade of Air Force Brigadier General?

(a). Darshan Shah

(b). Bhagvati Bose

(c). Uday Singh Tounke

(d). Raja J Chari

5. How many people have been selected for Padma Vibhusan award 2023?

(a). 06

(b). 07

(c). 10

(d). 9

6. Who has been selected for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the year 2022?

(a). Babar Azam

(b). Virat Kohli

(c). Suryakumar Yadav

(d). Ben Strokes

7. For the Aditya L1 project of ISRO, who has made the Visible Line Emission Coronagraph payload?

(a). Bhabha

(b). DRDO

(c) Indian Institute of Astrophysics

(d) IIT Mumbai

Answers:-

1. (b). Naresh Lalwani

Naresh Lalwani has been appointed General Manager of Central Railway. He is a senior officer from the 1985 batch of the Indian Railway Engineering Service. He was Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer of Western Railway before becoming General Manager of Central Railway. He succeeded Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, who was also in charge of Central Railway.

2. (a). iNNCOVACC

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, launched the world's first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine, iNNCOVACC, in New Delhi on January 27, 2023. Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) created it in conjunction with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance (BIRAC). The vaccine was unveiled in the presence of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (IC) for Science and Technology, and other authorities.

3. (d). Abhay K

In a Plenary Session held on January 19, 2023, the Academy of Letters of Brazil (ALB) accepted the election of poet-diplomat Abhay K as a foreign corresponding member of the Academy. Abhay Kumar is a poet-diplomat from India who presently works as the Deputy Director General of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in New Delhi.

4. (d). Raja J Chari

Indian-American Astronaut Raja J Chari has been nominated for the appointment of Air Force Brigadier General in the American Air Force. It is a United States Air Force one-star General Officer rank, slightly above Colonel and below Major General. Chari is now the Commander and Astronaut for Crew-3 at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Johnson Space Center in Texas.

5. (a). 06

On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the Padma Awards. 06 Padma Vibhushans, 09 Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shris were among the 106 Padma awards. 19 of the honorees are female. Former Samajwadi Party chairman Mulayam Singh Yadav will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan in the category of public affairs posthumously. The President bestows these honors during ceremonial festivities held in Rashtrapati Bhawan in March and April of each year.

6. (a). Babar Azam

In the 2022 ICC Awards, Babar won both the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy and the Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, beating out tough fields in both categories. A year after being named 'ODI Cricketer of the Year' in 2021, the flamboyant hitter continued to dominate international cricket, being the first player to score 2000 runs in all forms in 2022. Babar easily surpassed that mark, accumulating 2,598 runs at an impressive average of 54.12.

7. (c) Indian Institute of Astrophysics

The Visible Line Emission Coronagraph (VELC) payload for the Aditya-L1 mission was handed over to ISRO by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) on January 26, 2023, at the Centre for Research and Education in Science and Technology (CREST) Campus at Hosakote, near Bengaluru. The VELC payload was conceived and built on the CREST site. At URSC, the payload would be integrated with the satellite.