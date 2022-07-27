Current Affairs Quiz: 27 July 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs of the day at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Ramsar Sites in India, futuristic eco-city and ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 among others.

1.The newly designated Ramsar site Pala wetland is located in which state?

a)Kerala

b)Tamil Nadu

c)Assam

d)Mizoram

2.Which country's crown prince has unveiled a futuristic eco-city, NEOM?

a)UAE

b)Saudi Arabia

c)Bahrain

d)Oman

3.Which nation will host ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025?

a)Sri Lanka

b)England

c)Bangladesh

d)India

4. Which two Asian nations were awarded ICC Associate membership recently?

a)Indonesia, Taiwan

b)Uzbekistan, Cambodia

c)South Korea, Japan

d)Bhutan, Turkmenistan

5. Which nation was stripped of its ICC membership?

a)Bulgaria

b)Turkey

c)Russia

d)Israel

6. Which nation has decided to quit the International Space Station after 2024?

a)UK

b)Russia

c)Canada

d)Japan

7. Which nation will host the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting?

a)Kazakhstan

b)Kyrgyzstan

c)Tajikistan

d)Uzbekistan

8. Which former Indian cricketer has been appointed to ICC Cricket Committee?

a)Virender Sehwag

b)Anil Kumble

c)VVS Laxman

d)Javagal Srinath

Answers

1.(d) Mizoram

The Pala wetland is the largest natural wetland in Mizoram. The renowned landmark is surrounded by green woodlands and is home to rich diversity of animal species including a range of animals and birds. India designated five new Ramsar sites, wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention recently, taking the total number of Ramsar sites in India to 54 from earlier 49.

2.(b) Saudi Arabia

Sauri Arabia's crown prince has unveiled a futuristic eco-city NEOM featuring parallel structures of mirror-encased skyscrapers extending across a swathe of desert and mountain terrain. The eco-city was first announced in 2017. Several architects and economists have questioned its feasibility due to the proposed flourishes like flying taxis and robot maids.



3.(d) India

India will host the ICC Women's ODI Cricket World Cup 2025. This was confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during its ongoing ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham. The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will be the fifth time India will host an ICC Women's tournament. The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 will comprise eight teams and a total of 31 matches. India had previously hosted four ICC Women's World Cups. Bangladesh has been awarded the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, England will host ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and Sri Lanka will host the inaugural edition of the ICC Women's Champions Trophy.



4. (b) Uzbekistan, Cambodia

The ICC awarded membership status to three new countries during its ongoing annual conference in Birmingham on July 26, 2022. The three ICC members include Cote D'Ivoire from Africa and Cambodia and Uzbekistan from Asia. The addition of the three new member countries have taken the total number of ICC members to 108 countries including 96 associates. The two new Asian ICC members take the total number of Asian countries with ICC membership status to 25 including 5 full members.

5. (c) Russia

Russia's ICC membership, which was suspended during the 2021 AGM has been terminated during the ongoing ICC annual conference after the country's cricket board failed to resolve the issues and demonstrate compliance following suspension. The ICC has also postponed Ukraine’s application for ICC Membership till cricket can safely resume within the country. The ICC will though continue to support the Ukraine Cricket Federation through this process.

6. (b) Russia

Russia has decided to quit the International Space Station after 2024. This was confirmed by Russia's newly-appointed Roscosmos chief Yury Borisov. The announcement comes amid spike in tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The Roscosmos chief said that the space agency will fulfill all its obligations to its partners but will leave the space station after 2024. He also mentioned putting together of a Russian orbital space station. The ISS was launched in 1998 as a result of cooperation between US-Russia following the end of the Cold War.

7.(d) Uzbekistan

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers will be meeting in Uzbekistan on July 28, 2022. The Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to visit Uzbekistan to take part in the meeting. The Union Minister is participating in the meeting at the invitation of the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov. This will be the first time when EAM Jaishankar will share a table with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto.

8. (c) VVS Laxman

Veteran cricketers VVS Laxman and Daniel Vettori have been appointed to the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee as current player representatives. West Indies cricketer Roger Harper was also appointed as the second past player representative, joining former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardena.

