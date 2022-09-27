Current Affairs Quiz: 27 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 27 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the first female Prime Minister of Italy, World Tourism Day, and Edward Snowden among others.

1. When is World Tourism Day observed?

a) 25 September

b) 27 September

c) 29 September

d) 30 September

2. Who is set to become the first female Prime Minister of Italy?

a) Giorgia Meloni

b) Mara Carfagna

c) Daniela Santanche

d) Mariastella Gelmini

3. Which country has granted its citizenship to former US Security contractor Edward Snowden?

a) Germany

b) North Korea

c) Russia

d) Turkey

4. President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of HAL in which city?

a) Pune

b) Ahmedabad

c) Chennai

d) Bengaluru

5. When is the International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons observed by the United Nations?

a) September 25

b) September 26

c) September 24

d) September 27

6. JALDOOT App has been developed by which Ministry?

a) Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

b) Ministry of Food Processing Industries

c) Ministry of Rural Development

d) Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

7. Which has become the first e-commerce company to set up solar farms in India?

a) Flipkart

b) Amazon

c) ebay

d) Walmart

Answers

1. (b) 27 September

World Tourism Day is celebrated every year on September 27 to promote tourism in various parts of the world. Tourism Day was initiated by the UN World Tourism Organisation and is observed to promote tourism and understand its importance in the world economy. The theme of World Tourism Day 2022 is ‘Rethinking Tourism’’.

2. (a) Giorgia Meloni

The leader of the Brothers of Italy Party, Giorgia Meloni won the elections in Italy. By doing so, she has become the first female Prime Minister of Italy, and that too of a right-wing government. Meloni was also the youngest cabinet minister in Italy’s history.

3. (c) Russia

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to the former US Security contractor Edward Snowden. He is one of the 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. Edward Snowden is a former contractor with the US National Security Agency who has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the US after leaking classified documents.

4. (d) Bengaluru

President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru. The engines are used by ISRO for its satellite launch operations. AT HAL, the President will also lay the foundation stone of the South zonal Institute of Virology.

5. (b) September 26

The United Nations observed September 26 every year as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. The aim is to enhance public awareness about the threat posed to humanity by nuclear weapons and the necessity for their total elimination.

6. (c) Ministry of Rural Development

The Ministry of Rural Development has developed the JALDOOT App to capture the water level of the selected wells in a village across the country. The app will enable the Gram Rojgar Sahayak to measure the water level of the selected wells twice a year (pre-monsoon and post-monsoon).

7. (b) Amazon

Amazon has announced that it will set up three solar farms in Rajasthan with a combined capacity of 420 megawatts (MW). This will also be the first time that a major e-commerce company will be setting up a solar farm in India. Further, the company will also set up 23 new solar rooftop projects across 14 cities in India.