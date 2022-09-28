Current Affairs Quiz: 28 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 28 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s first tribal community-based encyclopedia, World rabies Day observed, and Swachh Toycathon among others.

1. Which State has published India’s first tribal community-based encyclopedia?

a) Jharkhand

b) Odisha

c) Chhattisgarh

d) Meghalaya

2. When is World rabies Day observed?

a) September 27

b) September 30

c) September 26

d) September 28

3. Government of India has banned which Indian-Muslim Political Organisation?

a) Popular Front of India

b) Democratic Secular Party

c) Punjab Muslim League

d) Indian Union Muslim League

4. When is the International Day for Universal Access to Information observed?

a) September 25

b) September 30

c) September 28

d) September 29

5. FIFA has released a three-episode series on the life and career of which Indian football player?

a) I.M. Vijayan

b) Pronay Halder

c) Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

d) Sunil Chhetri

6. Swachh Toycathon has been launched by which Central Ministry?

a) Ministry of Culture

b) Ministry of Rural Development

c) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

d) Ministry of Education

7. Which International Financial Institution has announced $14 billion support for food security in the Asia Pacific?

a) World Bank

b) Asian Development Bank

c) New Development Bank

d) International Monetary Fund

Answers

1. (b) Odisha

Odisha became the first state in India to publish an encyclopedia based on tribal communities. The “Encyclopedia of Tribes in Odisha” was unveiled by state chief minister Navin Patnaik. Tribes constitute 22.85% of the population in Odisha. A total number of 62 tribal communities live in the state.

2. (d) September 28

World Rabies Day is observed on September 28 to spread awareness about rabies and to bring together to enhance prevention and control efforts across the world. It is celebrated in several countries including the United States.

3. (a) Popular Front of India

The Government of India banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates, including the Campus Front of India and Rehab India Foundation for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Government issued a gazette notification a day after the second nationwide crackdown on the radical outfit in 5 days.

4. (c) September 28

International Day For Universal Access To Information (IDUAI) 2022 is observed on 28 September to highlight the advantage of having constitutional, statutory, or policies that guarantee the public to access information for saving lives, building trust, and also help in the formulation of sustainable policies.

5. (d) Sunil Chhetri

FIFA, the Football Governing Body, has released a three-episode series on the life and career of the Indian Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits. He is also third on the list of active footballers with the most international goals with 84 strikes to his name.

6. (c) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launched Swachh Toycathon. It is a unique competition that involves making toys from waste. The competition will be hosted on MyGov’s Innovative India portal. The competition focuses to bring forth innovation in toy designs using dry waste.

7. (b) Asian Development Bank

The Asian Development Bank has announced a $14 billion financial support for food security in the Asia Pacific which is threatened by the Russia-Ukraine war and the global climatic conditions. The funding by the bank is for the period of 2022-2025.