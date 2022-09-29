Current Affairs Quiz: 29 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 29 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the Chief of Defence Staff, the new Attorney General of India, and Ranipur Tiger Reserve among others.

1. Who has been appointed as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff?

a) Manoj Mukund Naravane

b) Anil Chauhan

c) Hari Kumar

d) Vivek Ram Chaudhari

2. When is World Heart Day observed?

a) September 26

b) September 28

c) September 30

d) September 29

3. Who has been appointed as the new Attorney General of India?

a) Mukul Rohtagi

b) Uday Umesh Lalit

c) R. Venkataramani

d) Dipankar Dutta

4. Ranipur Tiger Reserve has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet for which region?

a) Bundelkhand

b) Pilibhit

c) Awadh

d) Rohilkhand

5. Which legendary actress will be bestowed with the 52nd Dadasaheb Phalke Award?

a) Sharmila Tagore

b) Asha Parekh

c) Hema Malini

d) Poonam Dhillon

6. Who has become the first European woman to command International Space Station?

a) Anna Kikina

b) Johanna Maislinger

c) Samantha Cristoforetti

d) Yelena Serova

7. Archaeological Survey of India has recently found the remains of Buddhist caves, temples in which state?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Maharashtra

c) Rajasthan

d) Madhya Pradesh

Answers

1.(b) Anil Chauhan

The Government of India has appointed Lt. General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as India’s second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The appointment was made nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash. He was India’s first CDS. Lt. Gen Anil Chauhan retired ad Eastern Command Chief in May 2021 and was serving as the military advisor to the National Security Council.

2. (d) September 29

World Heart Day is observed every year on September 29 to draw attention towards the rising problem of heart disease. The day encourages people globally to follow the dietary plan that will help in keeping their hearts healthy. The theme for World Heart Day 2022 is ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’.

3.(c) R. Venkataramani

The Government of India has appointed Senior Advocate R. Venkataramani as the new Attorney General of India for a period of 3 years. R. Venkataramani will succeed K.K. Venugopal whose term comes to an end on September 30, 2022. The latest appointment has come just days after senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi declined the government’s offer to become the next Attorney General.

4. (a) Bundelkhand

The Government of Uttar Pradesh gave its approval for the first tiger reserve in the Bundelkhand region. Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Bundelkhand has been notified under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The decision has been taken in a bid to promote tiger conservation in the state.

5. (b) Asha Parekh

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting has announced that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 will be accorded to the legendary actress Asha Parekh. She is a renowned film actress, director, and producer as well as an accomplished Indian Classical dancer. Asha Parekh has acted in films such as Teesri Manzil, Kati Patang, and Love in Tokyo, among others.

6.(c) Samantha Cristoforetti

Samantha Cristoforetti from Italy became the first European woman to take over the command of the International Space Station during a ceremony broadcast live from space. Cristoforetti also holds the record for the longest stay in space by a woman after spending 199 days in orbit in 2014 and 2015.

7. (d) Madhya Pradesh

The Archaeological Survey of India has found ancient caves and temples, remains of Buddhist structures, and mural inscriptions bearing the names of cities such as Mathura and Kaushambi in the old scripts during its recent exploration at Bandhavgarh in Madhya Pradesh.