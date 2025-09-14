From spinning circles to disappearing dots, these insane optical illusions are visual images that deceive your mind and eyes into seeing things different from reality. Sometimes these visual illusion images use colour, light, and shadow to hide objects in plain sight. Optical illusions are a great tool in neuroscience that scientists and researchers use to understand how the brain functions and how the eyes and brain work together to interpret visual stimuli. Optical illusions help to learn the brain's shortcuts and how they lead to misinterpretation of information. Scientists use optical illusions to trace and study specific neural pathways and processes involved in visual perception. Here is an optical illusion image that will test your visual perception. Can you spot the cat? If You Have 20/20 Vision, Then Spot The Cat In 15 Seconds!

This viral optical illusion is breaking the internet. If you are among the most visually sharp individuals who never miss a detail, then take this optical illusion test to prove it! There is a cat hiding cleverly in this optical illusion picture. But nobody could spot it. Now if you think you can, waste no second. Set up a timer and find a quiet place. Remove all distractions and spot the feline. This optical illusion will test your observation skills, attention to detail, visual perception, and mental speed. Average minds didn't make the cut. It is your one chance to show your exceptional brainpower. Use your scanning power to the max. Observe the image so intently that nothing escapes your eyes. The feline might be camouflaging cleverly within the scene. The cat could be black or brown or white. Run your imagination wild. Do not work under assumptions. Let your mind run awok. This visual illusion is also testing to creativity and the ability to think outside the box.