NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2025:Check Shift 1 Maths Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

NDA Exam Analysis 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the National Defence Academy (NDA) today, on 14 September 2025, in two shifts. The morning shift started at 10 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The second shift will start at 02:00 PM and ends at 04:30 PM. Detailed exam review will be provided shortly after the exam concludes. Candidates can check this article for the detailed analysis, paper-wise review, difficulty level of the exam,etc.

NDA Exam Analysis 2025

The UPSC conducts the NDA exam twice a year to recruit candidates as trainees in the Army, Air Force, and Navy wings. Check the details below: