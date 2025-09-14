NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2025:Check Shift 1 Maths Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 Out
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 14, 2025, 12:37 IST

NDA Exam Analysis 2025: UPSC conducts the NDA exam twice a year. The NDA 2 is being conducted in two shifts today, 14 September 2025. Candidates can check this article for the detailed NDA Exam Analysis 2025.

Check the NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2025
NDA Exam Analysis 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the National Defence Academy (NDA) today, on 14 September 2025, in two shifts. The morning shift started at 10 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The second shift will start at 02:00 PM and ends at 04:30 PM. Detailed exam review will be provided shortly after the exam concludes. Candidates can check this article for the detailed analysis, paper-wise review, difficulty level of the exam,etc.

NDA Exam Analysis 2025

The UPSC conducts the NDA exam twice a year to recruit candidates as trainees in the Army, Air Force, and Navy wings. Check the details below:

Aspect

Details

Conducting Body

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Exam Name

NDA & NA 2 (National Defence Services & Naval Academy 2) Examination 2025

Date

14 September 2025

Mode

Offline / Pen & Paper

Subjects / Papers

Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT)

Duration

2.5 hours per subject

NDA 2 Exam 2025: Paper-Wise Difficulty Level

The NDA 2 Exam includes two papers: Mathematics and General Ability Test. The shift 1 is being conducted for the Mathematics paper and second shift for GAT. Candidates can check the paper-wise difficulty level of the exam below:

Paper

Difficulty Level

Mathematics

To be Updated

GAT

To be Updated

NDA 2 Exam 2025: Good Attempts

Candidates can check here for the number of good attempts that can be made by the aspirants in order to clear the cut off list.

Paper

Good Attempts

Mathematics

To be Updated

GAT

To be Updated

