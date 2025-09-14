NDA 2 Exam Analysis 2025:Check Shift 1 Maths Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

NDA Exam Analysis 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the National Defence Academy (NDA) today, on 14 September 2025, in two shifts. The morning shift started at 10 AM and will conclude at 12:30 PM. The second shift will start at 02:00 PM and ends at 04:30 PM. Detailed exam review will be provided shortly after the exam concludes. Candidates can check this article for the detailed analysis, paper-wise review, difficulty level of the exam,etc.
NDA Exam Analysis 2025
The UPSC conducts the NDA exam twice a year to recruit candidates as trainees in the Army, Air Force, and Navy wings. Check the details below:
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
NDA & NA 2 (National Defence Services & Naval Academy 2) Examination 2025
|
Date
|
14 September 2025
|
Mode
|
Offline / Pen & Paper
|
Subjects / Papers
|
Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT)
|
Duration
|
2.5 hours per subject
NDA 2 Exam 2025: Paper-Wise Difficulty Level
The NDA 2 Exam includes two papers: Mathematics and General Ability Test. The shift 1 is being conducted for the Mathematics paper and second shift for GAT. Candidates can check the paper-wise difficulty level of the exam below:
|
Paper
|
Difficulty Level
|
Mathematics
|
To be Updated
|
GAT
|
To be Updated
NDA 2 Exam 2025: Good Attempts
Candidates can check here for the number of good attempts that can be made by the aspirants in order to clear the cut off list.
|
Paper
|
Good Attempts
|
Mathematics
|
To be Updated
|
GAT
|
To be Updated
