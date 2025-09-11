NDA Maths Important Chapters and Topics 2025 with Weightage

NDA Maths Important Topics: The National Defence Academy (NDA) exam is a highly prestigious exam for the aspirants who want to be selected as trainees in the Army, Navy, and Air Force Wings. Preparing for the NDA (National Defence Academy) exam requires focused study and smart strategy, especially for the Mathematics paper. Aspirants must go through the detailed NDA Syllabus to have a comp;lete knowledge about the NDA maths important chapters. These chapters and topics carry more weight and can help aspirants to use their time effectively. In this article, we’ll cover the nda maths topics, their approximate weightage, subject-wise priorities, and best preparation tips to maximize your score.
NDA Maths Exam Pattern 2025
Aspirants need to have a proper knowledge of the NDA Exam Pattern, before diving into the preparation. The NDA Maths exam pattern is as follows:
Total questions: 120
Total marks: 300
Duration: 2.5 hours
Marking scheme: +2.5 marks for each correct answer; typically negative marking for wrong answers (-0.83)
NDA Maths Syllabus
According to NDA syllabus 2025, the Mathematics paper includes the following major topic groups:
Algebra (Sets, Venn Diagrams, Complex Numbers, Progressions, Quadratic Equations, etc.)
Trigonometry (ratios, identities, inverse trigonometry, height & distance)
Analytical Geometry (2D and 3D geometry: straight lines, circles, conic sections, 3-D geometry like distance, direction cosines)
Calculus (limits, continuity, derivatives, application of derivatives, integrals, differential equations)
Vector Algebra
Matrices & Determinants
Statistics & Probability (mean, median, mode, standard deviation; basic probability; permutations & combinations).
NDA Maths Topic-Wise Weightage
Here we have provided the topic-wise weightage for the NDA Maths Paper. The estimated number of questions from each topic has been provided here.
Chapter / Topic
Approx Number of Questions
Algebra & Vector Algebra
25-30
Trigonometry
20-25
Analytical Geometry
10-15
Differential Calculus
20-25
Integral Calculus
10-15
Matrices & Determinants
15-20
Statistics & Probability
5-10
NDA Preparation Strategy
Aspirants are required to prepare their study strategy well to ace the NDA exam smoothly. The aspirants should start by going through the NDA Syllabus thoroughly and simultaneously start practicing the questions by taking quizzes, mock tests and also preparing through the NDA Previous Year Questions.
Start with High-Weight Chapters: Focus first on Algebra, Trigonometry, and Calculus (derivatives) since these cover a large share of the paper.
Use NCERT Books for Basics: Practice from the NCERT books as the major portions are covered in Class 10-12 NCERT.
Solve Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests: It helps in recognizing repeated question types, understanding difficulty level, and timing.
-
Make Short Notes of Formulas & Identities: Making short notes of the formulas will help in last minute revision and even when you fall short while solving a problem.
Recommended Books & Resources
NCERT Mathematics Textbooks (Class 11 & 12): for clear theory on all topics.
Standard competitive exam books (e.g. R.S. Aggarwal, Arihant NDA/NA Maths) which have good practice sets.
Previous years’ NDA question papers + mock tests.
