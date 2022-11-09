Current Affairs Quiz: 9 November 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 9 November at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, National Legal Services Day and the Law Commission of India among others.

1. National Legal Services Day is observed on?

a) November 12

b) November 9

c) November 5

d) November 14

2. What is the theme of India’s G20 Presidency in 2023?

a) One Earth One Family One Future

b) One World Sustainable World

c) Recover Together, Recover Stronger

d) Building Consensus for Fair and Sustainable Development

3. Which aerospace company will launch India’s first privately developed rocket?

a) Skylabs Aerospace

b) Collins Aerospace

c) Stardour Aerospace

d) Skyroot Aerospace

4. Who has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India?

a) Aravind Kumar

b) P.V. Sanjay Kumar

c) Rituraj Awasthi

d) Arup Kumar Goswami

5. Uttarakhand became a state in which year?

a) 2002

b) 2000

c) 2001

d) 2004

6. Mother Tongue Survey of India (MTSI) has been conducted by which Ministry?

a) Ministry of Home Affairs

b) Ministry of Culture

c) Ministry of Law and Justice

d) Ministry of Tribal Affairs

7. ‘State of the Global Climate 2022’ Report has been released by?

a) UNEP

b) International Maritime Organisation

c) Food and Agriculture Organisation

d) World Meteorological Organisation

Answers

1.(b) November 9

National Legal Services Day is observed every year on November 9 to commemorate the commencement of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987. The act came into force the same day in 1995. On this day, legal awareness camps are held to make people aware of the availability of free legal aid.

2. (a) One Earth One Family One Future

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth One Family One Future’. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. The theme affirms the value of all life- humans, animals, plant, and microorganisms- and their interconnectedness on Earth.

3.(d) Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based private space startup, is set to launch India’s first private rocket between November 12 and 16 from the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Sriharikota launchpad. Vikram-S rocket will be the first space launch vehicle manufactured and operated entirely by a private company in India.

4.(c) Rituraj Awasthi

The Government of India announced the appointment of the retired high court chief justice Rituraj Awasthi as the Chairperson of the Law Commission of India. The Law Commission has been constituted for a period of three years. The role of the Law Commission is both advisory and critical of the Government’s policies.

5.(b) 2000

Uttarakhand Foundation Day is celebrated every year on November 9 to mark the establishment of the 27th State of India. Uttarakhand became a state on November 9, 2000, when it was carved out of Northern Uttar Pradesh. Uttarakhand is largely a hilly state, having international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the North and Nepal in the east.

6.(a) Ministry of Home Affairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs has completed the Mother Tongue Survey of India (MTSI) with a field video of the country’s 576 languages. The MTSI surveys the mother tongues, which are returned consistently across two or more Census decades, and analyses their linguistic features. A web archive is also planned to be set up to preserve and analyze the original flavor of each indigenous mother tongue.

7. (d) World Meteorological Organisation

Report titled ‘WMO Provisional State of the Global Climate 2022’ released by the World Meteorological Organisation has stated that the rate of sea level rise has doubled since 1993. The report was released at the 27th Conference of Parties at UNFCCC. WMO is a specialized agency of the UN. It is responsible for promoting international cooperation in atmospheric science, climatology, hydrology, and geophysics.