Current Affairs Quiz: April 10 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as C. Radhakrishna Rao, Tiger Census, IPL 2023, etc.

1. Which Indian-American mathematician has been awarded the 2023 International Prize in Statistics?

(a) PC Mahalanobis

(b) C. Radhakrishna Rao

(c) Harish Chandra

(d) D.R. Kaprekar

2. Which Indian has won the title of World Chess Armageddon Asia and Oceania event?

(a) Debasish Das

(b) Saptarshi Roy Chowdhury

(c) D Gukesh

(d) Ankit Rajpara

3. President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the ‘Bhoroxa’ (Trust) App launched, it is related to?

(a) Rail Passenger Safety

(b) Women's Safety

(c) Cyber Security

(d) None of these

4. Which state has recently declared a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule?

(a) Himachal Pradesh

(b) Haryana

(c) Assam

(d) Rajasthan

5. According to the Tiger Census, how much population of tigers in India increase by the year 2022?

(a) 3167

(b) 3100

(c) 3267

(d) 3334

6. Which player holds the record for most hat tricks in T20 cricket?

(a) Andrew Tye

(b) Amit Mishra

(c) Rashid Khan

(d) Andre Russell

7. When is World Homeopathy Day celebrated every year?

(a) 08 April

(b) 09 April

(c) 10 April

(d) 11 April

Answers:-

1. (b) C. Radhakrishna Rao

Renowned Indian-American mathematician and statistician, Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao has been awarded the 2023 International Prize in Statistics. This award is considered the Nobel Prize in the field of Mathematics. This award has been given for the important contribution made by Rao in the field of Statistics. The International Prize in Statistics Foundation proclaimed that 75 years ago, Rao made the biggest contribution that continues to be influential in science today. He will be presented with this award at the biennial International Statistical Institute World Statistics Congress to be held in Canada this July.

2. (c) D Gukesh

Indian young Grandmaster D Gukesh has won the title of World Chess Armageddon Asia and Oceania event. He won the feat by defeating former world rapid champion Nodirbek Abdusatarov of Uzbekistan in the final. Talking about other Indians, Vidit Gujarati and Karthikeyan Murali have also won this title. Former world champion Viswanathan Anand has congratulated Grandmaster D Gukesh on his victory. The All India Chess Federation is the central administrative body for the game of chess in India. It was established in 1951.

3. (b) Women's Safety

During an event organized at the Gauhati High Court in Assam, President Draupadi Murmu launched the ‘Bhoroxa’ (Trust) App for women's safety. In case of distress, women will be able to send SOS messages to emergency contact numbers with geolocation and make calls by shaking the phone. Internet connectivity is not mandatory to use this app. The Chief Justice of India also unveiled two apps on the website of the e-Seva Kendra for Assam.

4. (d) Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has recently declared social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary as a public holiday. The birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule is celebrated every year on the 11th of April. Till now, an optional holiday was being given in the state on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti. Jyotiba Govindrao Phule was an Indian social worker who was born on 11 April 1827 and died on 28 November 1890.

5. (a) 3167

By the year 2022, the population of tigers in India has increased to 3167 which is 200 more than the last released data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented this data while releasing the figures of the 5th cycle of India's tiger census. The number of tigers in India was 1,411 in the year 2006, which increased to 1,706 by 2010. By the year 2014, this number had increased to 2,226. PM Modi was on a tour of Mysore in Karnataka on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger and also visited Bandipur Tiger Reserve. On April 1, 1973, the Government of India launched Project Tiger with the aim of providing protection to tigers in India.

6. (c) Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans has broken the record of taking the most hat-tricks in T20 cricket. He achieved this feat in an IPL match played against KKR in Ahmedabad. Rashid made Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur his victims for three consecutive balls. Rashid has gone ahead of other bowlers in the world by completing his fourth hat-trick in this short format of cricket. In the year 2008, while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), former India bowler Lakshmipathy Balaji took his first hat-trick of the IPL.

7. (c) 10 April

World Homeopathy Day (WHD) is celebrated across the world on 10 April. This day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, who is considered the founder of homoeopathy. Every year, World Homeopathy Day is celebrated with a theme. This year's theme is "One Health, One Family". Under the Ministry of AYUSH, India, the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) celebrates "World Homeopathy Day" by organizing a scientific conference on the occasion.

Also Read: Current Affairs Quiz: April 06 2023