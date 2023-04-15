Current Affairs Quiz: April 14 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as the Tallest Ambedkar statue, and the first AIIMS in North-East India, among others.

1. Which player holds the record for the fastest 100 wickets in IPL history?

(a) Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(b) Ravindra Jadeja

(c) Mohammed Shami

(d) Kagiso Rabada

2. The tallest Ambedkar statue in India has been unveiled in which state?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Telangana

(c) Bihar

(d) Rajasthan

3. In which city was the first AIIMS of North-East India inaugurated?

(a) Guwahati

(b) Itanagar

(c) Imphal

(d) Kohima

4. In which country did External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar inaugurate the bridge built by India?

(a) Ghana

(b) Senegal

(c) Mozambique

(d) Sri Lanka

5. With which country has Bahrain resumed its diplomatic relations recently?

(a) Israel

(b) Qatar

(c) Syria

(d) Egypt

6. India, Japan and France have launched a common platform for financial assistance to which country?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Ukraine

(c) Mongolia

(d) Iraq

7. Which player won India's first gold medal in the Asian Wrestling Championship 2023?

(a) Deepak Dahiya

(b) Ravi Kumar

(c) Bajrang Punia

(d) Aman Sehrawat

Answers:-

1. (d) Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada, a player of the Punjab Kings team in IPL becomes the fastest bowler to get 100 wickets in IPL. He is from South Africa and created this record by taking the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha in a match played against Gujarat Titans. Kagiso Rabada achieved his 100 IPL wickets by playing just 64 matches. The previous record was in the name of Lasith Malinga who achieved 100 IPL wickets in 70 matches.

2. (b) Telangana

The 132nd birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar who is considered the architect of the Indian Constitution is being celebrated across the country on April 14. On the birthday of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated his 125 feet tall statue, which is believed to be the tallest statue of Ambedkar in India. This statue has been designed by renowned sculptor Ram Vanji Sutar and his son Anil Ram Sutar in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This statue has been built by KPC Projects Limited. Its total cost is Rs 146.50 crore.

3. (a) Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Guwahati AIIMS to the nation at a function held in Changsari, Assam. PM Modi also inaugurated three medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. This is the first AIIMS in North-East India. Along with this, he also laid the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute at IIT Guwahati. The Prime Minister also formally distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to 1.1 crore beneficiaries of Assam.

4. (c) Mozambique

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar inaugurated the Buzi Bridge built by India in Mozambique. The bridge has been built as part of the 132 km Tika-Buji-Nova-Sofala road project. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar began his visit with a meeting with the Speaker of the Assembly Esperanca Bias in Maputo, Mozambique. Mozambique is a southern African nation with a long coastline along the Indian Ocean. Its capital is Maputo and its currency is the Mozambican medical.

5. (b) Qatar

Two years after the Arab boycott was lifted, Qatar and Bahrain have announced the resumption of their diplomatic relations. In January 2021, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt ended Qatar's three-and-a-half-year ban, except for Bahrain. Diplomatic relations between the two countries began during a meeting held in the capital of Saudi Arabia. Bahrain is an island country located in Western Asia.

6. (d) Sri Lanka

India, Japan and France have come forward to help Sri Lanka financially, together the three countries have started a debt restructuring program for troubled Sri Lanka. Representatives of the three countries, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, announced this during the annual meeting of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington. Its purpose is to bring Sri Lanka out of the economic crisis.

7. (d) Aman Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat has won India's first gold medal at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan. He won this medal in the men's 57 kg freestyle category by defeating Almaz Samanbekov of Kyrgyzstan 9-4. Last year, Sehrawat became the first Indian wrestler to win gold at the Under-23 World Championships in Spain.

