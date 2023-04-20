Current Affairs Quiz: April 20 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as the 'Partner Portal', the 8th India-Thailand Defense Dialogue, and Intercontinental Football Tournament, among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the military advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat?

(a) Sandeep Singh

(b) Anil Chauhan

(c) Sunil Kumar

(d) Ajay Kapoor

2. In which city the four-team Intercontinental Football Tournament will be organized?

(a) Mumbai

(b) Bhubaneswar

(c) Kolkata

(d) Chennai

3. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense in the US?

(a) Kirti Khanna

(b) Neha Singh

(c) Shilpa Yashvardhan

(d) Radha Iyengar Plumb

4. Partner Portal Mobile App has been launched by which ministry?

(a) Ministry of Education

(b) Foreign Ministry

(c) Ministry of Agriculture

(d) Home Ministry

5. Indian Army has tied up with which university to impart Chinese language training to military personnel?

(a) Delhi University

(b) Tezpur University Assam

(c) Mumbai University

(d) Banaras Hindu University

6. Where is the 8th India-Thailand Defense Dialogue being organized?

(a) Bangkok

(b) New Delhi

(c) Dhaka

(d) Mumbai

7. How many US dollars has been announced by the US as the 36th security package for Ukraine?

(a) 200 Million Dollar

(b) 325 Million Dollar

(c) 475 Million Dollar

(d) 500 Million Dollar

Answers:-

1. (a) Sandeep Singh

Retired Air Marshal Sandeep Singh has been appointed as military advisor in the National Security Council Secretariat. He has succeeded General Anil Chauhan who was appointed Chief of Defense Staff in October 2022. Significantly, Sandeep Singh retired in January 2023 from the post of Vice Chief of the Air Force. He is expected to take charge on April 24.

2. (b) Bhubaneswar

An intercontinental football tournament of 4 teams will be organized in Bhubaneswar this year. In this tournament, Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu will be included along with host India. This will be the third edition of the tournament, earlier it has been organized in Mumbai (2018) and Ahmedabad (2019). Significantly, Bhubaneswar was one of the venues of the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup.

3. (d) Radha Iyengar Plumb

The US Senate has recently appointed Indian-origin Radha Iyengar Plumb as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense. Radha is currently serving as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense. The Senate voted in his name by a margin of 68-30. Radha was nominated for the top post of the Pentagon in June 2022. He served as deputy chief of staff to the Deputy Secretary of Energy from 2014-2015.

4. (c) Ministry of Agriculture

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched a mobile app named 'Saathi Portal' (Seed Traceability, Authentication and Holistic Inventory). It will be used to address the challenges of seed production, quality seed identification and seed certification. It is known as the 'best seed-rich farmer'. On this occasion, the minister said that the government is trying to overcome the challenges of the agriculture sector through various schemes and programmes.

5. (b) Tezpur University Assam

Indian Army has entered into an agreement with Tezpur University (Assam) to teach the Chinese language to military personnel. Army spokesman Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat told that this training is being done to the military personnel according to the demand of the situation. This training will be of 4 months duration. Tezpur University was established in 1994.

6. (a) Bangkok

The 8th India-Thailand Defense Dialogue is being organized in Bangkok. Special Secretary in the Ministry of Defense, Nivedita Shukla Verma is organizing this meeting along with Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary of Defense General, Nuchit Sribunsong. Defence cooperation between the two countries will be reviewed in this meeting as well as new initiatives will also be considered to further strengthen bilateral relations.

7. (b) 325 Million Dollar

US President Joe Biden's administration has announced $325 million as the 36th security package under new military aid for Ukraine. It will help the army in the war against Russia. It has advanced missiles and anti-tank missiles and a Patriot air defence system. The United States has provided total US military assistance of more than $35.4 billion so far.

