Current Affairs Quiz: April 24 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the key topics given in Q&A formats such as Sachin Tendulkar, National Panchayati Raj Day, IPL 2023, etc.

1. Who took over as the Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)?

(a) Sanjay Sinha

(b) Rajesh Kumar Singh

(c) Ashok Khemka

(d) Nripendra Mishra

2. The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground unveiled a gate named after which player?

(a) Kapil Dev

(b) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

(c) Sachin Tendulkar

(d) Shane Warne

3. When is National Panchayati Raj Day celebrated every year?

(a) 23 April

(b) 24 April

(c) 20 April

(d) 25 April

4. Who has become the fastest Indian to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) Suryakumar Yadav

(c) Rohit Sharma

(d) K L Rahul

5. Which state has started the 'One Panchayat One Play Ground' project?

(a) Bihar

(b) Kerala

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Uttar Pradesh

6. Under Cope India 2023, in which state did the Air Force of India and America participate in a joint exercise?

(a) West Bengal

(b) Uttarakhand

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Rajasthan

7. At which ground will the final match of IPL 2023 be played?

(a) Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

(b) Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

(c) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

(d) Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Answers:-

1. (b) Rajesh Kumar Singh

Senior IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Singh assumed the charge of Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). He succeeds Anurag Jain, who was appointed Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Earlier, IAS Rajesh worked as a Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

2. (c) Sachin Tendulkar

A gate named after legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at Australia's iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in his honour on his 50th birthday. Tendulkar turned 50 on April 24 (Monday). Sachin played an unbeaten historical inning of 241 runs in the Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2004 and he also scored 785 runs including 3 centuries in that series. This ground was one of Sachin's favourite cricket grounds.

3. (b) 24 April

National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated annually on 24 April in the country. The theme of this year's event is "Sustainable Panchayats: Building Healthy, Water Sufficient, Clean and Green Villages". The bill was cleared in 1992 under the 73rd Amendment of the Constitution. For the first time, it was declared in 2010. Under this amendment, 'Panchayats' in the Constitution Part IX was included with the title. On this occasion, PM Modi is on a Rewa tour of Madhya Pradesh today where he participated in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations across the district.

4. (d) K L Rahul

India's opener K.L. Rahul has become the fastest Indian to score 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. Rahul played 197 innings to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. He has left behind India's legendary cricketer Virat Kohli in this feat. Virat had completed his 7,000 T20 runs by playing 212 innings. Rahul leads the team of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL.

5. (b) Kerala

The Government of Kerala has launched a new project 'One Panchayat One Play Ground' to promote sports at the panchayat level in the state. Its objective is to revive the sports culture at the panchayat level. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has started this project in Kallikkad. About 450 local bodies will be covered under this project. There is a plan to complete this project within 3 years. In the first phase, a list of 113 panchayats was prepared.

6. (a) West Bengal

Indian and US Air Force fighter jets participated in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. It is being organized under the Cope India 2023 exercise. Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30 MKI fighter jets are being joined by the Indian Air Force. This exercise started on April 10 and was conducted till April 24. A 12-day simultaneous exercise of transport aircraft started on April 10 at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district.

7. (c) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The schedule of the IPL 2023 playoffs and the final match has been released by BCCI. The playoffs and finals will be played between May 23 to May 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Qualifier 1 will be played in Chennai on May 23 and Eliminator on May 24 while Qualifier 2 will be played in Ahmedabad on May 26. The final match of IPL 2023 will be played on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

