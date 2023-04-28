Current Affairs Quiz: April 28 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get insights into the critical topics given in Q&A formats such as Operation Kaveri, the New FM Transmitter, National Medical Device Policy, etc.

1. Who was honoured with the Best Actress Award at the Filmfare Awards 2023?

(a) Kriti Sanon

(b) Kiara Advani

(c) Sheeba Chadha

(d) Alia Bhatt

2. Dr N. Gopalakrishnan has passed away, he was associated with which field?

(a) Film Industry

(b) Science

(c) Business Industry

(d) Journalism

3. The Union Cabinet has approved the establishment of how many new Nursing Colleges in the country?

(a) 137

(b) 147

(c) 157

(d) 167

4. Who has become the second-fastest Asian batsman to score 12,000 runs in international cricket?

(a) Babar Azam

(b) Rohit Sharma

(c) Virat Kohli

(d) Mohammad Rizwan

5. How many medical device parks will be set up under the National Medical Device Policy?

(a) 02

(b) 03

(c) 04

(d) 05

6. Which operation has been launched by the government to evacuate Indians from trouble-torn Sudan?

(a) Operation Kaveri

(b) Operation Durga

(c) Operation Shakti

(d) Operation Polo

7. PM Modi inaugurated how many FM transmitters to boost radio connectivity in the country?

(a) 61

(b) 71

(c) 81

(d) 91

Answers:-

1. (d) Alia Bhatt

At the Filmfare Awards 2023, famous personalities of the cinematic industry participated in the 68th edition of the ceremony. Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress Award for her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. While Rajkumar Rao was honoured with the Best Actor Award for the blockbuster hit 'Badhaai Do'. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' won the Best Film Award.

2. (b) Science

Renowned scientist Dr N. Gopalakrishnan recently passed away. Gopalakrishnan was a renowned scientist at the Advanced Seismic Testing and Research Laboratory (ASTaR) of CSIR- Structural Engineering Research Center (SERC). He also served as the Director at CSIR- Central Building Research Institute (CBRI). Prime Minister Narendra Modi met scientist Dr N. Deeply saddened by the demise of Gopalakrishnan.

3. (c) 157

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has approved the establishment of 157 new Nursing Colleges along with existing Medical Colleges. It aims to increase the number of nursing professionals and provide quality, affordable nursing education in the country. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Rs 1,570 crore for this. The number of medical colleges was 387 before 2014, in which there has been an increase of about 71% and now their number has increased to 660.

4. (a) Babar Azam

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam became the second-fastest Asian batsman to score 12,000 runs in terms of innings in international cricket. He achieved this position by playing 277 innings. He has left behind great batsman Sachin Tendulkar and Javed Miandad of Pakistan in this feat. The Asian record for the fastest 12,000 runs in international cricket is in the name of India's star batsman Virat Kohli.

5. (c) 04

The Government of India has approved the National Medical Device Policy. Under this, four Medical Device Parks will be set up in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Presently 26 projects worth Rs 1,206 crore have been approved under the scheme. The National Medical Device Policy 2023 aims to ensure orderly growth of the medical device sector. This sector is expected to grow from $11 billion to $50 billion by 2030.

6. (a) Operation Kaveri

The government of India launched the rescue operation 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate Indians from crisis-hit Sudan. This mission was started on April 24, 2023. It is named after one of the major rivers of India 'Kaveri'. The Government of India is evacuating the Indians trapped there and reached Jeddah. The Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is in charge of this operation to ensure smooth functioning.

7. (d) 91

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 91 FM transmitters to boost radio connectivity in the country. These transmitters have been installed in 84 districts of 18 states and two union territories. PM Modi inaugurated 100-watt transmitters through video conferencing. On this occasion, Shri Narendra Modi stated that the government is continuously working towards the democratization of technology.

