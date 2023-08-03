Current Affairs Quiz: August 03 2023- Hockey Asian Champions Trophy

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Hockey Asian Champions Trophy etc.

1. In which city is the 7th Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy being organized?

(a) Patna

(b) Hyderabad

(c) Chennai

(d) Varanasi

2. How many remote pilot training organizations have been approved by DGCA for drone training?

(a) 53

(b) 63

(c) 73

(d) 83

3. 'Naya Savera Yojana' has been launched by which union ministry?

(a) Ministry of Minority Affairs

(b) Ministry of Home Affairs

(c) Ministry of Education

(d) Ministry of Rural Development

4. Who has built the first 'Radio Frequency Seeker' of Akash Missile?

(a) Bharat Dynamics Limited

(b) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

(c) Bharat Electronics Limited

(d) Indian Ordnance Factory

5. Which Indian-American has been made the head of the FBI field office in Salt Lake City?

(a) Shohini Sinha

(b) Preeti Kapoor

(c) Aanchal Ranjan

(d) Varsha Gopinathan

6. TRAI has tied up with whom to establish cooperation in the field of telecommunication?

(a) Meta

(b) Reliance

(c) Google

(d) C-DOT

7. Who has been named the captain of the Indian T20 team for the tour of Ireland?

(a) Hardik Pandya

(b) Jasprit Bumrah

(c) Rituraj Gaikwad

(d) Suryakumar Yadav

Answer:-

1. (c) Chennai

The 7th Hockey Men's Asian Champions Trophy began in Chennai. A total of six teams are participating in this tournament which includes India, Pakistan, South Korea, Japan, China and Malaysia. This tournament will be held till 10 threes. The Men's Asian Champions Trophy is organized annually by the Asian Hockey Federation since 2011.

2. (b) 63

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved 63 Remote Pilot Training Organizations for drone training and skilling. These training organizations have certified more than five thousand 500 remote pilot certificates so far. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is a statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in India.

3. (a) Ministry of Minority Affairs

Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani told in the Lok Sabha that about 1 lakh 20 thousand minority students have benefited under the Naya Savera Scheme. 'Naya Savera Yojana' is a scheme launched by the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The scheme provides special coaching facilities for admission to various courses. This scheme has been launched for students belonging to Sikh, Jain, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi communities.

4. (a) Bharat Dynamics Limited

Bharat Dynamics Limited has handed over the first Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker of Akash to DRDO built at its state-of-the-art Seeker Facility. The seeker is an important subsystem used in surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles for target tracking in the terminal phase. Bharat Dynamics Limited was established in 1970 at Hyderabad.

5. (a) Shohini Sinha

Indian-American Shohini Sinha has been appointed as the field chief of the FBI in Salt Lake City. Sinha most recently served as Executive Special Assistant to the Director at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC. She joined the FBI in 2001 as a special agent.

6. (d) C-DOT

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) have signed MoU to establish technical and institutional cooperation mechanism in Telecom. TRAI is a regulatory body established under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997. Its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

7. (b) Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been made the captain of the Indian team for the three-match T20I series to be held in Ireland in mid-August. BCCI recently announced the 16-member squad. Karnataka's famous fast bowler Krishna and Rinku Singh, who performed brilliantly in IPL, have also been included in the team. At the same time, Rituraj Gaikwad has been made the vice-captain of the team.

Also read:

Current Affairs Quiz: August 01 2023-Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2023