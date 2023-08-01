Current Affairs Quiz: August 01 2023-Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Lokmanya Tilak National Award etc.

1. Who was honored with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune?

(a) Draupadi Murmu

(b) Narendra Modi

(c) Rajnath Singh

(d) Rahul Gandhi

2. Which England cricketer recently retired from International Cricket?

(a) James Anderson

(b) Stuart Broad

(c) Moeen Ali

(d) Jofra Archer

3. In which city the G20 Empower Summit is being organized under the chairmanship of India?

(a) Jaipur

(d) New Delhi

(c) Guwahati

(d) Gandhinagar

4. Which union minister launched the mobile app of 'ULLAS: New India Literacy Programme'?

(a) Rajnath Singh

(b) Amit Shah

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) Dharmendra Pradhan

5. Which Formula One driver won the Belgian Grand Prix title for the 8th time in a row?

(a) Sergio Perez

(b) Charles Leclerc

(c) Max Verstappen

(d) Daniel Ricciardo

6. When is World Lung Cancer Day observed annually?

(a) 30th July

(b) 31st July

(c) 01st August

(d) 02nd August

7. ISRO launched seven satellites of which country with PSLV-C56 rocket?

(a) Singapore

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Argentina

(d) Cambodia

Answer:-

1. (b) Narendra Modi

PM Modi has been awarded the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune. The award was instituted in 1983 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust. This award is given every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. The Prime Minister has become the 41st recipient of this award.

2. (b) Stuart Broad

England's experienced fast bowler Stuart Broad has said goodbye to international cricket. The fifth Test of Ashes 2023 was the last Test match of his career. Stuart Broad has become the first cricketer in history to hit a six on the last ball of his career and take a wicket on the last ball of his bowling. Stuart Broad made his Test debut on 9 December 2007 against Sri Lanka. Rod has taken a total of 604 wickets in Test cricket.

3. (d) Gandhinagar

As part of India's G20 Presidency, the G20 EMPOWER Summit is being organized in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. On this occasion, Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani launched the G20 Empower Digital Inclusion Platform. The theme of the two-day conference is "Women-led development: ensuring sustainable, inclusive and equitable global economic growth".

4. (d) Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the logo, slogan and mobile application of 'ULLAS: New India Literacy Program' in Delhi. The ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative has been launched to strengthen basic literacy. This app can be downloaded from Google Playstore or iOS App Store.

5. (c) Max Verstappen

Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the Belgian Grand Prix for the eighth time in a row. This is also his 10th overall win of this season. He was 22.3 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc finished third in this race.

6. (c) 01 August

World Lung Cancer Day is celebrated every year on 1 August all over the world. It was started in the year 2012. This day is organized to raise awareness about the deadly lung disease. Lung cancer cases in India may increase from 1.46 million in 2022 to 1.57 million in 2025.

7. (a) Singapore

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched seven satellites of Singapore with PSLV-C56 (PSLV-C56) rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. ISRO told that 23 minutes after the launch, the rocket was separated from the satellites. ISRO said, this was the 58th launch of PSLV and 17th launch of PSLV in core alone configuration.

