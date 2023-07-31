Current Affairs Quiz: July 31 2023-World Cities Culture Forum

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as World Cities Culture Forum etc.

1. Which Indian won the gold medal in the 10m air rifle event at the World University Games?

(a) Divyansh Singh Panwar

(b) Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

(c) Arjun Babuta

(d) Saurabh Chowdhary

2. In which city is the Think20 summit being organized under the G20 chairmanship of India?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Jaipur

(c) Mysore

(d) Ahmedabad

3. National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India has tied up with which e-commerce startup?

(a) Blinkit

(b) Magicpin

(c) Flipkart

(d) Amazon

4. Which is the first Indian city to be a part of the World Cities Culture Forum?

(a) Kolkata

(b) Mumbai

(c) Bangalore

(d) Chennai

5. What is the annual estimated growth rate of tiger population in India?

(a) 5.8 percent

(b) 5.9 percent

(c) 6.0 percent

(d) 6.1 percent

6. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the US Finance Agency?

(a) Soumya Swaminathan

(b) Preeti Tandon

(c) Nisha Biswal

(d) Geeta Gopinath

7. How many medals did India win in the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships?

(a) 11

(b) 12

(c) 13

(d) 14

Answer:-

1. (b) Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold medal in the 10 meter air rifle event at the World University Games held in Chengdu, China. Shooters Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Arjun Babuta also won the 10m air rifle men's team gold medal by defeating China. Indian shooters and archers have won a total of six medals so far.

2. (c) Mysore

The Think20 Summit is being organized in Mysore under the G20 Presidency of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), India. Relevant policy issues are being discussed in this meeting. Eminent members of seven Think20 task forces from across the world are participating in the three-day conference. Significantly, India is presiding over the G20 group this year.

3. (b) Magicpin

Hyperlocal e-commerce startup Magicpin has recently entered into an agreement with the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NCCF). Under this, tomatoes have been started selling at Rs 70 per kg through selected online platforms registered on government-backed ONDC. NCCF was established on 16 October 1965. NCCF functions under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.

4. (c) Bangalore

Bengaluru has become the first Indian city to be a part of the World Cities Culture Forum (WCCF). With this, Bengaluru has joined the league of cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo and Dubai. The Forum currently consists of 40 cities spread over six continents. It was founded in 2012 by Justin Simmons OBE, Deputy Mayor of London for Culture and the Creative Industries.

5. (d) 6.1 percent

The population of tigers in India has been estimated at 3 thousand 925 with an annual growth rate of 6.1% per year. Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwani Kumar has submitted its report. Last year, during the celebration of completion of 50 years of Project Tiger in Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the minimum population of tigers at 3 thousand 167.

6. (c) Nisha Biswal

Indian-American policy expert Nisha Biswal has been appointed as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the US Finance Agency. His appointment was recently confirmed by the US Senate. Biswal will serve as the Deputy CEO of the International Development Finance Corporation of the US. Biswal has an experience of over 30 years.

7. (d) 14

The Indian team won a total of 14 medals including nine gold, four silver and one bronze in the Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships. Indian athletes won six medals on the final day of the competition at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo. India's javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena also won gold in the event and was also awarded the best male thrower trophy.

Also read:

Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 24 July to 30 July 2023