Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 24 July to 30 July 2023

This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams, including topics such as India's next Ambassador to Syria, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jr. Indian Hockey Team among others.

1. Asian Paints has appointed whom as the new chairman of the company?

(a) Raviranjan Singh

(b) R. Seshasayee

(c) Mahesh Agarwal

(d) Ajay Sinha

2. Who is the Prime Minister of Cambodia who has recently decided to resign?

(a) Hun Sen

(b) Norodom Sihanouk

(c) Hun manatee

(d) Sam Rainsy

3. Who has been appointed as the captain of the junior Indian hockey team for the hockey tournament in Germany?

(a) Abhishek Sinha

(b) Jalaj Saxena

(c) Uttam Singh

(d) Bobby Singh Dhami

4. Who has become the second Indian bowler to take the most wickets in international cricket?

(a) Ravindra Jadeja

(b) Bhubaneswar Kumar

(c) Ravichandran Ashwin

(d) Jasprit Bumrah

5. Who has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court?

(a) Dheeraj Singh Thakur

(b) Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

(c) Vinay Kumar Singh

(d) Satish Chandra Rawat

6. Who has become the first bowler to take seven wickets in T20 International cricket history?

(a) Rahman Malik

(b) Mukesh Singh

(c) Mohammad Siraj

(d) Sayajrul Ejat Idras

7. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Syria?

(a) Syed Akbaruddin

(b) Rahul Mishra

(c) PK Sinha

(d) Irshad Ahmed

8. Which country has banned sex change and transgender marriage?

(a) China

(b) USA

(c) UK

(d) Russia

9. Which country holds the world record for the fastest 100 in Test cricket?

(a) India

(b) Pakistan

(c) Sri Lanka

(d) Australia

10. The central government has approved the decision to set up how many new greenfield airports?

(a) 16

(b) 21

(c) 25

(d) 30

Answer:-

1. (b) R. Seshasayee

R Seshasayee has been appointed as the new chairman of Asian Paints. The board of Asian Paints has approved the appointment of Seshasayee as the chairman of the company with effect from October 1, 2023. He will remain on this post till January 22, 2027. Seshasayee was the Managing Director of Ashok Leyland Limited from 1998 to 2011, Executive Vice-Chairman from 2011 to 2013 and Non-Executive Vice-Chairman from 2013 to 2016.

2. (a) Hun Sen

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to resign from his post after almost four decades. He is one of the longest ruling leaders in the world. He has announced that he will resign in early August and hand over power to his son. Recently, his party again won all the seats in the non-competitive elections. Cambodia is a Southeast Asian nation.

3. (c) Uttam Singh

Forward player Uttam Singh has been given the command of the junior Indian hockey team in the upcoming four-nation tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany. While Bobby Singh Dhami has been made the vice-captain of the team. In this tournament to be held from August 18 to 22, India will play against England, Spain and host Germany. Hockey India has announced the 20-member squad.

4. (c) Ravichandran Ashwin

India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has become the second Indian bowler to take the most wickets in international cricket. Ashwin took 712 international wickets as soon as he took the second wicket in the second innings of the West Indies in the Trinidad Test. He left behind former Indian bowler Harbhajan Singh in this matter. Harbhajan has 711 wickets in international cricket, including 4 wickets taken by Asia XI. Among Indian players, he is now only behind Anil Kumble (953) in terms of wickets.

5. (b) Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. And Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The collegium system recommended the appointment of Justice Devendra Upadhyay of the Allahabad High Court as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

6. (d) Sayajrul Ejat Idras

Malaysian fast bowler Syazrul Ezat Idrus has become the first player to take seven wickets in men's T20 International. Earlier, only 12 bowlers had achieved the feat of taking six wickets in Men's T20 International. The pair of Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal of India is also included in this list.

7. (d) Irshad Ahmed

Irshad Ahmed, Counselor, Embassy of India in Muscat, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Syria. Irshad Ahmed will take over his post soon. Syria is a West Asian country located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Its capital is Damascus.

8. (d) Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law that deals with the LGBTQ+ community in the country. Under this, sex change and transgender marriage have been banned. This law has been passed unanimously by both the Houses of the Parliament. The new law imposes comprehensive restrictions on various aspects related to gender change.

9. (a) India

The Indian Test team has made the world record for the fastest 100 runs in Test cricket. . India broke the world record by completing 100 runs in 12.2 overs in the second innings of the second and final Test of the series against the West Indies in Trinidad. Earlier this record was in the name of Sri Lanka. In the year 2001, Sri Lanka had completed 100 runs in 13.2 overs against Bangladesh.

10. (b) 21

The Government of India has given 'in-principle' approval for setting up 21 new greenfield airports. It includes Mopa in Goa, Navi Mumbai, Shirdi and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, Kushinagar and Noida (Jewar) in Uttar Pradesh, etc. Of these, 11 greenfield airports Durgapur, Shirdi, Kannur, Pakyong, Kalaburagi, Oravakal (Kurnool), Sindhudurg, Kushinagar, Itanagar, Mopa and Shivamogga have been made operational.

