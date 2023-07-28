Current Affairs Quiz: July 28 2023- World Hepatitis Day 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as World Hepatitis Day etc.

1. Who is the director of Enforcement Directorate whose tenure has been extended?

(a) Vivek Kumar Sinha

(b) SK Mishra

(c) Ravi Shankar Nagar

(d) Anoop Lohati

2. In which state the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023 is being organized?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Madhya Pradesh

(c) Bihar

(d) Haryana

3. Food delivery platform Swiggy has partnered with which bank to launch co-branded credit cards?

(a) State Bank of India

(b) Bandhan Bank

(c) ICICI Bank

(d) HDFC Bank

4. Who has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Syria?

(a) Syed Akbaruddin

(b) Rahul Mishra

(c) PK Sinha

(d) Irshad Ahmed

5. When is World Hepatitis Day observed annually?

(a) 27th July

(b) 28th July

(c) 29th July

(d) 30th July

6. Kerala Startup Mission has tied up with whom to promote fintech startups?

(a) NITI Aayog

(b) Meta

(c) IFSC

(d) Google

7. In which city will the world's largest museum 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' be built?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Jaipur

(c) Mumbai

(d) Lucknow

Answer:-

1. (b) SK Mishra

The tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra, director of the Enforcement Directorate, has been extended till 15 September. A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice BR Gavai has given this verdict. As per the court's previous judgement, Mishra's tenure was to end on July 31, as the previous extension granted to him was held to be illegal. Sanjay Kumar Mishra is a 1984 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service.

2. (a) Uttar Pradesh

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurated the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship 2023 in Greater Noida. This championship is being organized for the first time in India. More than 30 weightlifters of India are participating in this event. This championship will end on 5th August.

3. (d) HDFC Bank

Food delivery platform Swiggy has joined hands with HDFC Bank to launch a co-branded credit card. The Swiggy-HDFC card will give customers 10 percent cashback on spending on the food delivery platform. The co-branded credit card is hosted on the MasterCard payment network.

4. (d) Irshad Ahmed

Irshad Ahmed, Counselor, Embassy of India in Muscat, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Syria. Irshad Ahmed will take over his post soon. Syria is a West Asian country located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Its capital is Damascus.

5. (b) 28th July

World Hepatitis Day is observed every year on 28 July, in an effort to raise awareness about viral hepatitis. This year's theme is 'One life, one liver'. It is celebrated on 28th July because on this day the Nobel Prize winning scientist who discovered Hepatitis B virus, Dr. Baruch Blumberg has a birthday.

6. (c) IFSC

Kerala Startup Mission signed agreement with International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) to promote fintech startups. This agreement has been signed for the next three years, under which emerging fintech and techfin firms will be strengthened.

7. (a) New Delhi

PM Modi has announced the construction of the world's largest museum 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat' in Delhi. There will be 8 blocks based on different themes in this museum. The history of 5,000 years of India will be shown in this museum. This museum will be built in 1.17 lakh square meters.

