Current Affairs Quiz: August 23 2023-India created history, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Chandrayaan-3 Mission etc.

1. Who has been selected as the National Icon by the Election Commission of India?

(a) Virat Kohli

(b) Kapil Dev

(c) Sachin Tendulkar

(d) Saurabh Ganguly

2. Who has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Green Tribunal?

(a) Justice Prakash Srivastava

(b) Justice Umesh Sinha

(c) Justice Ramesh Kumar Singh

(d) Justice Deepak Kumar Mishra

3. What name has ISRO given to the rover sent with Chandrayaan-3 mission?

(a) Vikram

(b) Gyan Ganga

(c) Jigyasha

(d) Pragyan

4. Indian Coast Guard has signed an MoU with which country to enhance maritime cooperation?

(a) Indonesia

(b) Philippines

(c) France

(d) Germany

5. Who has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Thailand?

(a) Chan-o-cha used

(b) Shretha Thavisin

(c) Yingluck Shinawatra

(d) None of these

6. Khelo India Women's League has been renamed as?

(a) Jagrati Mahila League

(b) Asmita Mahila League

(c) Kiran Mahila League

(d) Beti Mahila League

7. Who has been appointed by BPCL as its brand ambassador?

(a) Rahul Dravid

(b) Shahrukh Khan

(c) Kapil Dev

(d) Akshay Kumar

Answer:-

1. (c) Sachin Tendulkar

The Election Commission of India has designated India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a National Icon to encourage greater voter participation in the electoral process. An MoU was signed with Tendulkar in the presence of Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar for a period of three years. Last year, the Commission had recognized actor Pankaj Tripathi as a National Icon.

2. (a) Justice Prakash Srivastava

Former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Prakash Srivastava has been appointed as the Chairperson of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), replacing Justice AK Goel. The National Green Tribunal has been constituted for speedy and effective adjudication of matters relating to environmental protection. It was formed in the year 2010, its headquarter is located in New Delhi.

3. (d) Pragyan

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched by ISRO on 14 July 2023 from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ISRO has named the lander of Chandrayaan-3 mission as 'Vikram' and 'rover' as 'Pragyan' which is a scientific payload. 'Pragyan' is a robotic vehicle which translates to 'knowledge' in Sanskrit. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-up to the 2019 Chandrayaan-2 mission. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander crashed on the surface of the Moon.

4. (b) Philippines

With a view to strengthen bilateral cooperation between India and the Philippines, the Indian Coast Guard has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) of the Philippines. This was the first bilateral meeting between the two countries on maritime issues. The Indian Coast Guard is a maritime law enforcement and search-rescue agency of India. It was formed in 1977.

5. (b) Shretha Thavisin

Srettha Thavisin has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Thailand. Thavisin's candidature was voted after a five-hour debate in which he won. He is the head of one of the biggest real estate companies in the country. Thailand is a Southeast Asian country located in the Indochinese peninsula, its capital is Bangkok.

6. (b) Asmita Mahila League

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has officially renamed Khelo India Women's League as Asmita Women's League. The Asmita Portal serves as a comprehensive resource that provides information on upcoming leagues.

7. (a) Rahul Dravid

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has appointed cricketing legend and current head coach of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid as its new brand ambassador. BPCL Chairperson and MD G Krishnakumar has expressed happiness over the appointment of Rahul Dravid as the brand ambassador. BPCL is an Indian Public Sector Undertaking owned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India.

