Current Affairs Quiz: August 28 2023- World Athletics Championships 2023

1. Who has become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships?

(a) Neeraj Chopra

(b) DP Manu

(c) Kishore Jena

(d) Rohit Yadav

2. Who has acquired the title sponsorship rights for the domestic matches of the Indian cricket team?

(a) Master Card

(b) Star Sports

(c) IDFC First Bank

(d) Paytm

3. Who has been appointed as the first woman field director of Kaziranga National Park?

(a) Rita Chauhan

(b) Dr. Sonali Ghosh

(c) Aditi Sinha

(d) Premlata Thakur

4. Which Indian player won the bronze medal in the World Badminton Championship 2023?

(a) Shrikant Kidambi

(b) Lakshya Sen

(c) H. S. courtship

(d) Parupalli Kashyap

5. Which country has created a new Asian record in the men's 4x400m relay team event at the World Athletics Championships?

(a) India

(b) China

(c) Japan

(d) Bangladesh

6. Which day has been announced to be celebrated as National Space Day?

(a) 22 August

(b) 23 August

(c) 24 August

(d) 25 August

7. Who won the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix 2023 award?

(a) Sergio Perez

(b) Max Verstappen

(c) Sebastian Vettel

(d) Fernando Alonso

Answer:-

1. (a) Neeraj Chopra

India's star javelin thrower and golden boy Neeraj Chopra has won the gold medal in the World Athletics Championship 2023 by performing brilliantly. With this, Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. The World Athletics Championship was organized in Budapest, Hungary. Neeraj has also become the first Indian to win more than one medal in the Athletics Championships. He won this medal with a throw of 88.17 meters.

2. (c) IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank has bagged the title sponsorship rights for all the domestic matches of the Indian cricket team. Under this, the bank will have to pay an amount of ₹ 4.2 crore for each international match. BCCI said that this contract will be for a long period of three years which will start with the India-Australia ODI series.

3. (b) Dr. Sonali Ghosh

As the first woman Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, Dr. Sonali Ghosh has been appointed. She will replace Indian Forest Service officer Field Director Jatindra Sarma who is retiring on August 31. Dr. Sonali will assume her charge from 01 September. According to a forest department official, she will be the first woman to take charge as the director of the 118-year-old Kaziranga National Park.

4. (c) H. S. Prannoy

India's star badminton player H. S. Prannoy has won bronze medal in BWF World Championship 2023. He has become the fifth Indian to win a medal in the men's singles matches of the World Championships. PM Modi has also congratulated him on his victory. India has so far won one silver and 4 bronze in men's singles in the history of the World Badminton Championships.

5. (a) India

The Indian men's 4x400m relay team produced a stellar performance at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, setting a new Asian record and also qualifying for the final in the event. The Indian quartet of Mohd Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Mohd Ajmal Variathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished second behind USA in the event. The Indian team completed the race in 2 minutes 59.05 seconds, before this record was in the name of Japan.

6. (b) 23 August

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day'. Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon on 23 August. To make this day historic, it has been declared as National Space Day. Also, the point (surface) of Chandrayaan-3 mission's Vikram Lander on the Moon's south pole was named as 'Shiv Shakti Point'. The point at which the hard landing of Chandrayaan-2 took place in 2019 has been named as 'Tiranga' point.

7. (b) Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team has won the Dutch Grand Prix Formula One race for the third consecutive year. With this, Verstappen has also equaled Sebastian Vettel's all-time record of nine consecutive F1 wins. The race was held on August 27, 2023 at Zandvoort Circuit in Netherlands. At the same time, Fernando Alonso of the Aston Martin team was second in the race.

