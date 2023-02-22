Current Affairs Quiz: February 22 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh compiles Daily Current Affairs news for all students and readers doing preparations for several competitive exams. In today’s quiz session, questions and answers are given related to the most recent topics such as the New Start Pact, Title Sponsor of WPL, etc.

1. Which player of India won a Bronze Medal in Women's 10m Air Rifle in the ISSF World Cup?

(a) Tilottama Sen

(b) Apurvi Chandela

(c) Anjali Bhagwat

(d) Manu Bhaker

2. Gulab Chand Kataria took oath as the 31st Governor of which state?

(a) Assam

(b) Meghalaya

(c) Gujarat

(d) Bihar

3. Russia recently declared dropout from the New Start Treaty, in which year this treaty was implemented?

(a) 2015

(b) 2011

(c) 2008

(d) 2005

4. In which Indian state/UT is the Frozen Lake Half Marathon organized?

(a) Ladakh

(b) Sikkim

(c) Uttarakhand

(d) Jammu & Kashmir

5. Who has been selected by the BCCI as the title sponsor of the Women's Premier League?

(a) Tata Group

(b) Jio

(c) Master Card

(d) Dream 11

6. In which state did the Indian Railways recently complete the electrification of all broad gauge routes?

(a) Madhya Pradesh

(b) Assam

(c) Bihar

(d) Uttar Pradesh

7. The Union Cabinet has approved the Air Services Agreement with which country?

(a) Suriname

(b) Guyana

(c) Venezuela

(d) Ghana

Answers:

1. (a) Tilottama Sen

Indian shooter Tilottama Sen won a Bronze Medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo, Egypt. The 14-year-old Sen won India's second bronze after finishing the top eight ranking round with a score of 262. Rudrankksh Patil won the gold medal in the Men's Air Rifle for India on the third day of the event. The ISSF World Cup is being organized in Cairo, the capital of Egypt.

2. (a) Assam

Gulab Chand Kataria has taken oath as the 31st Governor of Assam. He has replaced Professor Jagdish Mukhi. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria is a resident of Udaipur, Rajasthan. Prior to his appointment as Governor, he was the former Home Minister of Rajasthan and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. He has also represented the Udaipur constituency in the 9th Lok Sabha.

3. (b) 2011

In the midst of the Russia-Ukraine war, the President of Russia took an important decision to separate from the New START Treaty. New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty defined as (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty- START) was implemented on February 5, 2011. The main objective of the New START treaty is to reduce the risk of dangerous weapons between the two major nuclear powers of the world. In 2010, the pact was signed between the previous US President Barack Obama and the Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

4. (a) Ladakh



For the first time in India, the Pangong Tso lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh organized Lake Marathon. This lake is situated at an altitude of four thousand 350 meters above sea level. This lake is situated at an altitude of four thousand 350 meters above sea level. This type of Frozen Lake Marathon has been organized for the first time in India. Pangong Tso Lake has been added to the Guinness Book of World Records. About 75 runners participated in the competition.

5. (a) Tata Group



The title sponsor of the Women's Premier League starting next month has been announced. WPL’s title sponsorship has been received by the Tata Group. Tata Group is already the sponsor of India's prestigious Indian Premier League. The BCCI has released the schedule for the first season of the Women's Premier League. A total of five teams are participating in the first season. The first edition of the Women's Premier League is starting on 4 March. In the first match, the teams of Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be participating.

6. (d) Uttar Pradesh

Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone in railway electrification. All Electrification of the broad gauge routes in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. Subhagpur-Pachperwa Broad Gauge (BG) in North Eastern Railway Indian Railways achieved this feat with the completion of electrification of the route. Also, Indian Railways has six Zonal Railways namely East Coast Railway, North Central Railway, and North Eastern Railway while the Electrification of broad gauge routes in Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, and West Central Railway has been completed.

7. (b) Guyana



The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi has approved the Air Service Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Guyana. This agreement between the two countries will lead to a framework for providing the provision of air services. India and Guyana on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention) are the signatories. Guyana is a South-American country and the capital is George Town.

