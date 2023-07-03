Current Affairs Quiz: July 03 2023-Solicitor General of India

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as Solicitor General of India etc.

1. Who has been re-appointed as the Solicitor General of India?

(a) Alok Sinha

(b) Kapil Sibal

(c) Anurag Puri

(d) Tushar Mehta

2. Who has taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra?

(a) Sharad Pawar

(b) Ajit Pawar

(c) Sanjay Raut

(d) Aditya Thackeray

3. Which country has become the first country in the world to ban thin plastic bags?

(a) India

(b) USA

(c) New Zealand

(d) Australia

4. Where has the commercial operation of India's first indigenously developed nuclear power reactor been started?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Maharashtra

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Karnataka

5. Who has taken charge as the Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs?

(a) Vijay Shekhar

(b) Atul Anand

(c) Ravi Awasthi

(d) Mridul Sinha

6. Who won the Austrian Grand Prix Formula One Championship title 2023?

(a) Fernando Alonso

(b) Lewis Hamilton

(c) Max Verstappen

(d) Pierre Gasly

7. Where is the 'Startup 20 Shikhar' summit being organized under the G20 chairmanship of India?

(a) Jaipur

(b) Patna

(c) Varanasi

(d) Gurugram

Answer:-

1. (d) Tushar Mehta

The Modi government at the Center has re-appointed Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General of India for 3-years. Tushar was appointed the Solicitor General in October 2018. Mehta's tenure has been extended earlier also. Along with this, the tenure of 6 Additional Solicitors General for the Supreme Court has also been extended for a period of 3-years. Solicitor General and Additional Solicitor General are only statutory posts in India. The Attorney General is the country's top law enforcement officer.

2. (b) Ajit Pawar

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This is the third time in the last 5-years that Ajit Pawar has taken oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. With this, he has become a part of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government. Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister in November 2019 during the tenure of the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

3. (c) New Zealand

New Zealand has become the first country in the world to ban thin plastic bags. In New Zealand these plastic bags were used for fruits and vegetables in supermarkets. The government is expanding the campaign against single-use plastic, which was launched in 2019.

4. (a) Gujarat

India's first indigenously developed 700 MW nuclear power reactor has been put into commercial operation at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP) in Gujarat. Presently this unit is working at 90 percent of the total production. It has been developed by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). NPCIL is an Indian public sector undertaking based in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

5. (b) Atul Anand

Vice Admiral Atul Anand took over as Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs on July 03, 2023. He has replaced Lieutenant General Anil Puri on this post who retired on February 28, 2023. Vice Admiral Atul Anand was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on 01 Jan 1988. The Department of Military Affairs is a department in charge of military affairs within the Indian Ministry of Defence.

6. (c) Max Verstappen

The current Formula One champion Max Verstappen has won the Austrian Grand Prix 2023 title. This is his third consecutive Grand Prix title. Max Verstappen competes in Formula One for the Red Bull team. Max Emilian Verstappen is a Dutch-Belgian racing driver and the 2021 and 2022 Formula One World Champion.

7. (d) Gurugram

Under the G20 chairmanship of India, the 'Startup 20 Shikhar' summit is being organized in Gurugram, Haryana. Startup20 Engagement Group is organizing this two-day Startup20 Summit. On this occasion, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that the total investment in start-ups in India has increased 19 times. Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash also addressed the conference.