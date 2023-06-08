Current Affairs Quiz: June 08 2023- WTC Final 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as WTC Final 2023, Agni Prime Ballistic Missile, BIMSTEC Energy Center etc.

1. Who has become the first batsman to score a century in WTC final?

(a) Usman Khawaja

(b) Travis Head

(c) Rohit Sharma

(d) Steve Smith

2. India successfully test-fired which missile off the Odisha coast?

(a) Agni Prime

(b) Agni 5

(c) Agni 4

(d) Brahmos

3. Which state government has launched buses with air purifiers to reduce the pollution level?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Rajasthan

(d) West Bengal

4. BIMSTEC Energy Center will be set up in which country?

(a) India

(b) Bhutan

(c) Thailand

(d) Bangladesh

5. At which airport in the country can passengers use 'DigiYatra' without downloading the app?

(a) Indira Gandhi International Airport

(b) Veer Savarkar International Airport

(c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

(d) Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport

6. Who has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) of West Bengal?

(a) Ajay Singh

(b) Rajiv Sinha

(c) Sachin Arora

(d) Sushil Kumar

7. When is World Oceans Day celebrated annually?

(a) June 06

(b) June 07

(c) June 08

(d) June 09

Answer:-

1. (b) Travis Head

Australia's star batsman Travis Head has become the first cricketer to score a century in the WTC final. Head completed his century facing 106 balls on the first day of India's WTC 2023 final. Earlier, the highest score in the WTC final was in the name of New Zealand's Devon Conway who scored 54 (153) against India in the WTC 2021 final.

2. (a) Agni Prime

The new generation ballistic missile Agni Prime was successfully test fired by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The missile was tested off the coast of Odisha by Dr. Done from APJ Abdul Kalam Island. DRDO Chairman Dr Sameer V Kamat has congratulated the DRDO scientists involved in the test launch. Agni Prime is an improved version of the missile with a range capability of 1,000 and 2,000 km.

3. (d) West Bengal

West Bengal government has launched buses with air purifiers to reduce the pollution level in Kolkata city. West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has launched it with Bus Roof Mounted Air Purification System (BRMAPS). This is the first of its kind system in India named as 'Sudha Vayu'. 20 such buses have been launched. This is a part of a pilot project in collaboration with scientists from IIT Delhi.

4. (a) India

For BIMSTEC energy cooperation, BIMSTEC Energy Center will be set up in India by the end of this year. This center will act as the secretariat of BIMSTEC energy cooperation. BIMSTEC Secretary General Tenzin Lekfel announced this in Dhaka. BIMSTEC is an international organization of seven South Asian and South East Asian countries.

5. (a) Indira Gandhi International Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has launched a new facility called 'DigiYatra' which enables passengers to avail of its services without downloading a mobile application. This facility has just been started at Terminal-3 of the airport. Passengers can access the facility by scanning their boarding pass and their face and presenting an identity proof to the security personnel near the registration desk.

6. (b) Rajiv Sinha

Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC). West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose has approved his appointment. The state government had proposed his name. Sinha has served as the Chief Secretary of the state from September 2019 to September 2020. Panchayat elections to be held in Bengal this year will be conducted under the supervision of Rajiv Sinha.

7. (c) June 08

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on 8 June to create awareness among people about the importance of oceans and the importance of conserving marine resources. The celebration of this day started from the year 2008. It was proposed by the Oceans Institute of Canada and the International Center for Development of Canada to celebrate this day. The theme for World Oceans Day 2023 is "Planet Ocean: The Tides Are Changing".