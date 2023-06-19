Current Affairs Quiz: June 19 2023-India's first women's Kabaddi league

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as India's first women's Kabaddi league etc.

1. India's first women's Kabaddi league was inaugurated in which city?

(a) New Delhi

(b) Dubai

(c) Kolkata

(d) Doha

2. In which city the G20 Education Working Group meeting will be held?

(a) Pune

(b) Jaipur

(c) Patna

(d) Ahmedabad

3. Who has been appointed as the non-executive chairman by Axis Bank?

(a) Shaktikanta Das

(b) Urjit Patel

(c) NS Vishwanathan

(d) Ajay Mehra

4. Who has built the 'Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope'?

(a) C-DAC

(b) IUCAA

(c) DRDO

(d) Tech Mahindra

5. Which pair won the doubles title of Indonesia Badminton Open?

(a) Satvik and Chirag

(b) B. Sai Praneeth and Lakshya Sen

(c) Chirag and Lakshya Sen

(d) Shrikant Kidambi and Satwik

6. On completion of 100-years, Gorakhpur-based Geeta Press has been honored with which award?

(a) The Press Award

(b) Pulitzer Prize

(c) Gandhi Peace Prize

(d) George Polk Award

7. India defeated which team to win the Intercontinental Cup title?

(a) Qatar

(b) Pakistan

(c) UAE

(d) Lebanon

Answer:-

1. (b) Dubai

India's first Women's Kabaddi League (WKL) was inaugurated in Dubai. After the success of Men's Pro Kabaddi League, this is a new beginning for women athletes. The league consists of eight teams, with a total of 96 players, each representing an Indian state. The winning team will be awarded a prize of approximately 0.5 million dirhams (equivalent to INR 1 crore).

2. (a) Pune

Under the G20 chairmanship of India, the G20 Fourth Education Working Group meeting will be held in Pune from 20 to 21 June. It is expected to be attended by 85 delegates from G-20 member states, guest countries and international organizations like OECD, UNESCO and UNICEF. A multimedia exhibition will be organized in this meet to showcase best practices in education, digital initiatives, research and skill development.

3. (c) NS Vishwanathan

Axis Bank has appointed NS Vishwanathan, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as non-executive chairman. The board of directors of the bank has appointed Vishwanathan for a period of three years. Apart from Axis Bank, Vishwanathan was appointed as the head of the advisory board at Razorpay in April 2023. Vishwanathan had joined RBI in 1981 and retired as Deputy Governor in March 2020.

4. (b) IUCAA

The Pune-based Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) has built a unique space telescope, the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT). It will be used in ISRO's first solar mission Aditya-L1. This space telescope will provide a full disk image of the Sun in the 2000 to 4000A wavelength range which has never been possible before. This space telescope will be sent with seven payloads in the Aditya-L1 mission.

5. (a) Satvik and Chirag

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have created history by winning India's first gold medal in men's doubles in the history of Indonesia Open badminton. This is India's first gold medal in any doubles category in Indonesia Open. The pair won the title by defeating reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final.

6. (c) Gandhi Peace Prize

The committee headed by PM Modi has decided to honor Gita Press located in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh with Gandhi Peace Prize-2021 on completion of 100-years. This award is given for the important and unique contribution of Gita Press for its contribution to the collective upliftment of humanity. This award is a symbol of Gandhian way of life.

7. (d) Lebanon

India has won the Intercontinental Cup by defeating Lebanon at the Kalinga Stadium. With this victory, India registered its second win against Lebanon after 46 years. For India, Sunil Chhetri scored in the 46th minute and Chhangte in the 66th minute. India received $50,000 and runner-up Lebanon received $25,000 in prize money. India's Sandesh Jhingan was adjudged Player of the Tournament.