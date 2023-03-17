Current Affairs Quiz: March 17 2023

Current Affairs for UPSC: Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, you can get an outlook on the most important topics in Q&A formats such as TCS CEO Changed, Ex-Agniveers reservation, etc.

1. Which airport topped the list of the world's best airports released by Skytrax?

(a) Munich Airport

(b) Zurich Airport

(c) Singapore Changi Airport

(d) Indira Gandhi International Airport

2. Who is appointed as the new CEO and MD of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)?

(a) K. Krithivasan

(b) Rajesh Gopinathan

(c) Natrajan Chandrasekaran

(d) Adar Poonawalla

3. Which bank has become the official banking partner of Mumbai Indians?

(a) HDFC bank

(b) IDFC First Bank

(c) State Bank of India

(d) Axis Bank

4. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force?

(a) Ravi Chaudhary

(b) Neal Mohan

(c) Vivek Ramaswamy

(d) Arun Subramanian

5. The Union Home Ministry has announced a 10 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in which security force?

(a) CISF

(b) CRPF

(c) RAF

(d) ITBP

6. Who has been awarded ‘Governor of the Year 2023’ by the International Publication Central Banking?

(a) Raghuram Rajan

(b) Urjit Patel

(c) Shaktikanta Das

(d) Mahesh Kumar Jain

7. In which city the Union Agriculture Minister inaugurated 'AgriUnifest'?

(a) Patna

(b) Bengaluru

(c) Lucknow

(d) Jaipur

Answers:-

1. (c) Singapore Changi Airport

British Consultancy Skytrax has recently released the list of the 100 best airports in the world. In this list of 2023, Singapore's Changi Airport has been given first place. Changi Airport has been awarded the title of the world's best airport for the 12th time. Doha's Hamad International Airport, which won the 2021 and 2022 World Airport of the Year award, slipped to the second spot this year. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport was awarded the best airport in India and South Asia.

2. (a) K. Krithivasan

The country's largest IT company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) K. Krithivasan (K. Krithivasan) has been named the new CEO and MD of the company. TCS Managing Director (MD) and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan had resigned. Prior to this, he was the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group of TCS. K Krithivasan holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras. He completed his master's in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT multinational company that is part of the Tata Group.

3. (b) IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank has tied up with Mumbai Indians as the official banking partner for three years. IDFC First Bank is India's first universal bank which has introduced services like monthly interest credit on the savings accounts, zero charges on all savings account services and a lifetime free credit card. The IPL opening ceremony will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Significantly, IPL is starting on March 31, in the first match, Gujarat Titans will face four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

4. (a) Ravi Chaudhary

The US Senate has appointed Ravi Chaudhary, an American citizen of Indian origin as the Assistant Secretary of the US Air Force, giving him important responsibility. He has become the first Indian-American to reach this position. Presently Ravi is working as an American flight test engineer. Ravi will be responsible for matters related to energy, installation and environment in the Air Force. Ravi Chowdhary has served as an active Air Force pilot for more than two decades. He served as a US Air Force pilot between 1993 and 2015.

5. (a) CISF

The Union Home Ministry has announced a 10 per cent reservation for ex-firefighters in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Ex-Agniveers will get relaxation in the upper age limit and they will also be exempted from physical efficiency tests. The announcement comes days after the ministry announced a similar 10 per cent reservation for ex-firefighters in the Border Security Force (BSF). The central government has started the Agneepath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. The objective of this scheme is to recruit youth in the age group of 17 ½ years to 21 years on a short-term contract basis for 4 years.

6. (c) Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been named 'Governor of the Year 2023’ by the International Publication Central Banking. 2023 is awarded the prize. Das is the governor of RBI since December 2018. He has been given this award for running the financial markets in times of many crises including the war in Ukraine, the COVID epidemic and inflation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated him on receiving the Governor of the Year Award.

7. (b) Bengaluru

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated ‘AgriUnifest’ on 15 March 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. It is conducted by the Bangalore Agricultural University in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). It is a 5 days cultural programme which had various participants including more than 2500 students from 60 universities. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is an autonomous body that coordinates agricultural education and research in India.

