Current Affairs Today Headline- 10 May 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 10 May 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 10 May 2022
National News
- Home Minister Amit Shah announces digitisation of census to 100 per cent enumeration, provide basis for country's development plans for next 25 years.
- Active COVID-19 cases in country fall to 19,637, announces Union Health Ministry.
- Rupee surges 20 paise to 77.24 against US dollar in early trade.
- Minor blast occurs outside Punjab Police Intelligence Department building.
- DGCA forms 3-member team for 'fact-finding enquiry' into specially-abled child being barred from boarding IndiGo flight in Ranchi.
- Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over as new Chinar Corps Commander.
- LIC IPO subscribed 2.95 times on the final day.
Read: Pulitzer Prize 2022: Danish Siddiqui wins 2nd Pulitzer for India covid deaths pics; Check full list of winners
Environment News
- Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani is about 590 km southwest of Puri & about 510 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, Odisha.
- Telangana likely to receive thunderstorm with lightning during next two days, as per MET Director Naga Ratna.
- Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated first-of-its-kind EV charging station powered by bio-gas in Mumbai.
- United Nations warns it will cost $20 billion to clean up an oil spill in the event of the "imminent" break-up of an oil tanker abandoned off Yemen.
- There is an even chance that global temperatures will temporarily breach the benchmark of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in one of the next five years, as per United Nations.
Sports News
- Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in IPL match on May 9th.
- Australia's Alyssa Healy is the ICC Women's Player of the Month for April.
- South African spinner Keshav Maharaj named ICC Men's Player of the Month for April 2022.
International News
- Yoon Suk-yeol sworn in as new South Korean president, calls for 'complete denuclearisation' of North Korea.
- Queen Elizabeth II will not attend State Opening of Parliament due to longstanding mobility issues.
- Prince Charles will replace his 96-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth II at the ceremonial opening of the UK parliament on May 10th.
- 2022 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography awarded to Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters.
- US closely monitoring situation in Sri Lanka amid houses of ministers set on fire by protestors.
- Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence set on fire in Kurunegala.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin likens Russia's action in Ukraine to the Soviet fighting in World War II.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.