Current Affairs Today Headline- 11 May 2022
National News
- India reports 2,897 fresh cases, 2,986 recoveries, and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total active cases to 19,494.
- Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Pandit Sukh Ram passed away at the age of 95.
- India contributed USD 800,000 to promote Hindi at UN
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998 on National Technology Day.
- AAI provides space to self-help groups at Surat, other airports to empower local artisans.
- Supreme Court of India directs Election Commission to issue schedule for civic polls in MP.
- AR Rahman, Akshay Kumar among celebs to walk Cannes 2022 Red Carpet with Anurag Thakur
- Union Minister Anurag Thakur will be leading a delegation from India at Cannes 2022 Festival.
Environment News
- Cyclone Asani' weakens into 'cyclonic storm' today, likely to become depression by May 12th.
- An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 occurred at around 4:36am, in Jujuy Province, Argentina today.
- Prolonged summer heatwave in Australia left 91 percent of the Great Barrier Reef's coral damaged by bleaching, as per a new government monitoring report.
International News
- Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar.
- Sri Lankan army chief denies armed forces poised to shoot at general public.
- Tesla chief Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's ban on Donald Trump.
- China's zero Covid strategy to defeat pandemic not 'sustainable': WHO chief
- Uzbek minister expresses interest to access Chabahar port, says Uzbekistan can be India's gateway to Eurasia.
- Tokyo will begin recognising same-sex partnerships from November, becoming the largest city in Japan to do so.
- US House of Representatives votes to send a $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, after President Joe Biden warned funds to help Kyiv repel the Russian invasion would likely dry up within days.
- The US Senate confirmed Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve on May 10, 2022, making her the first Black woman to serve on the central bank's board.
- Ukraine's first president Leonid Kravchuk dies.
- President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on May 10.
Sports News
- Gujarat Titans make it to playoffs in first IPL outing, beat Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs.
- Champions League to expand by 4 teams to 36, confirms UEFA.
- Manchester City confirm agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
- Former England batsman Graham Thorpe severely ill, currently receiving treatment.
