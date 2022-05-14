Current Affairs Today Headline- 14 May 2022
National News
- The UP Police have made security arrangements for the darshan of deity by the devotees during the ongoing Gyanvapi Mosque Survey in Varanasi on May 14, 2022.
- India reports fresh 2,858 cases, 3,355 recoveries, and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total active cases are 18,096.
- Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Chandrachud to hear plea against Gynavapi Mosque Survey today.
- The Central Government bans the wheat export with immediate effect to manage the overall food security of the country and support the needs of the neighbouring and vulnerable countries.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit the site of the fire incident in Mundka where a four-story building was gutted by a massive blaze on May 13.
- President Ram Nath Kovind embarks on a 7-day state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent, and Grenadines.
- Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu calls for protecting, and promoting Indian musical tradition.
- Kashmiri Pandits protest against Rahul Bhat’s killing in J-K’s Budgam.
- Bhubaneshwar gets its first sensory park for differently-abled persons.
- Reserve Bank of India appoints Sitikantha Pattanaik, and Rajiv Ranjan as Executive Directors.
International News
- Bangladesh is the 7th highest recipient of foreign remittance, says World Bank.
- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19.
- US calls for calm after the violence at Al Jazeera’s reporter funeral in Jerusalem.
- North Korea reports 21 more deaths from fever amid COVID outbreak in the country.
- North Korea facing biggest challenge in history over COVID-19 outbreak: Kim Jong Un
- Lawyer moves court for the arrest of former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa for the attack on protestors.
1,600-feet asteroid to pass by Earth on May 15: Know everything about giant asteroid bigger than most buildings
