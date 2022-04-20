Current Affairs Today Headline- 20 April 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 20 April 2022.
Morning Current Affairs
National News
- To fast track agri-drone adoption, Central Government approves 477 pesticides for drone usage.
- India is among the countries to have fulfilled most Paris Commitments, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
- Indian Naval Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar visit the Maldives in his first overseas visit since assuming office.
- Health Ministry urges states and UTs to continue monitoring the spread of infection amid the rising COVID-19 cases.
- Heavy police deployment in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area to maintain law and order in the city. Stone pelting incidents took place on the evening of April 16 during a religious procession.
- Kerala Government denies Central Government’s charge on daily covid data.
- The government designates the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba’s member Sajjad Gul as a terrorist. Gul took part in the conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar.
- India has the ability to manufacture and deliver pollution control vessels for the Indian Coast and friendly foreign countries, says Defence Secretary
- The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath chaired a law and order review meeting and issued a set of directions that assume significance considering the recent communal clashes in Delhi.
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit in Gujarat.
- Bhutan is keen on adopting Delhi's Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum for schools
- Heatwave conditions push Delhi's power demand to 5,735 MW, the highest ever in April.
- Naresh Kumar was appointed as Chief Secretary of Delhi with effect from April 21 or with effect from the date of joining; Dharmendra, who is currently the chairman of NDMC has now been appointed as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.
- Successful maiden BrahMos firing by INS Delhi from an upgraded modular launcher once again demonstrated the long-range strike capability of BrahMos along with validation of integrated network-centric operations from frontline platforms.
International News
- At least 6 were killed including the students after a series of explosions hit Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.
- Four countries including the US raise concern over the proposed security framework between the Solomon Islands, China
- Ukraine receives fighter planes, and spare parts to increase fleet size: Pentagon.
- US preparing to announce another military aid package for Ukraine
- Colombo Security Conclave Virtual Conference on Investigation of Terrorism Cases: NIA
- Nearly 5 million people fled from Ukraine since Russia’s military operation in the country.
- Bangladesh looks forward to partner with Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.
- The government of Sri Lanka requests emergency financial help from the International Monetary Fund.
- Turkey launches a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq.
