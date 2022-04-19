Manoj Pande takes charge as COAS: How is Chief of Indian Army selected? Know Here

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande has become the 29th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Lt Gen Manoj Pande has also become the first engineer to become the Chief of the Indian Army and he will assume the charge on May 1. To date, officers from Armoured corps, infantry, and artillery made it to the four-star rank in the Indian Army. Lt Gen Manoj Pande, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers. Pande has been currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Who is Chief of Indian Army (COAS)?

The Chief of the Army Staff also known as the Army Chief is the head of the Indian Army Headquarters and is also the highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) is the principal advisor to the Defence Minister on matters that are exclusively related to the Indian Army and is also a key military adviser to the President who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

How is Chief of Indian Army selected?

The appointment of the Chief of the Indian Army is made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). The Central Government committee comprises the Minister of Home Affairs, Prime Minister, and the Defence Ministry.

The selection of the Chief of the Indian Army is a lengthy process for which the procedure starts three months in advance to the appointment of COAS and the announcement of the Chief is done two months in advance by the Central Government.

However, the announcement of Lt. General Manoj Pande as the next Chief of the Indian Army was done on April 18 and he will assume charge on May 1.

What is the basis to select COAS?

The Government usually picks up the senior-most officer for the post of the Chief of the Army Staff. However, the same principle was not applied during the selection of late General Bipin Rawat as the 27th COAS in December 2016. The Government ignored the seniority of the two army officers while appointing him as the Chief of the Indian Army.

Is MM Narvane going to be next Chief of Defence Staff?

The latest appointment of Lt. Gen Manoj Pande as the Chief of the Indian Army has paved a way for MM Narvane to be the next Chief of Defence Staff. Pande has succeeded Narvane who was in charge of the top office since December 31, 2019.

However, the sudden demise of late General Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff has left the position vacant. MM Narvane who is set to retire as Chief of Army Staff on April 30 is seen as the top candidate for CDS.