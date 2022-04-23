Current Affairs Today Headline- 23 April 2022
Current Affairs Today Headline
National News
- Joint Security review meeting held to oversee Amarnath Yatra preparations.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar today to attend a program organized in the memory of Babu Veer Kunwar Singh. He was one of the heroes of the 1857 revolt.
- Security tightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Jammu & Kashmir. He will visit the Union Territory on April 24.
- Supreme Court initiates the Suo Moto case to frame guidelines on sentencing in the death penalty matters.
- India, UK asks the Taliban to allow girls to return to secondary school.
- Dr Suman K Bery has been appointed as the Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog after Dr. Rajiv Kumar stepped down from his post.
- BJP National Executive Committee member Mafuja Khatun appointed as the vice-chairperson of the Haj Committee of India.
- Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra urges the Indian diaspora to register as overseas voters.
- Ministry of Civil Aviation to organize Yog Prabha on April 25
- India Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Conference 2022 to be held on April 25
International News
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to visit Ukraine on April 28 where he will meet the Ukrainian President and Foreign Minister.
- UN Chief to visit Moscow on April 26 to meet the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
- A blast occurred in the mosque of Afghanistan’s Imam Sahib district of Kunduz, killing at least 33 people including children.
- UNSC issues a press statement on Afghanistan, strongly condemning the string of terror attacks; these follow the other recent attacks against the civilians and civilian infrastructure, including in religious minority communities.
- Russia aims to seize Southern Ukraine.
- President of Ukraine Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for protecting democracy.
- As per World Bank, the physical damage to Ukraine’s buildings and infrastructure from the conflict is 60 billion dollars so far.
- Leaders of South and North Korea exchanged letters expressing hope for better bilateral relations.
