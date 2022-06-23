Current Affairs Today Headline- 23 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 23 June 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 23 June 2022
National News
- AIIMS Delhi Director Randeep Guleria likely to get three months extension.
- Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray leaves official CM residence and returns to family home 'Matoshree'.
- Blood test that can detect breast cancer is available in India now.
- Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to chair a review meeting with experts on increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country today.
- Amit Shah to be Chief guest at National Conclave of Scheduled, Multi-State Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies today.
- RBI hiked rates to prevent inflation from corroding economic recovery.
International News
- Russian President Vladimir Putin says to BRICS Business Forum participants that Russia's strategy has not changed, the nation is open to work with all bona fide partners based on the principles of mutual respect for each other's interests.
- President Emmanuel Macron urges France's political forces to make compromises to end a political deadlock sparked by his failure to retain a parliamentary majority.
- Bulgaria's coalition government collapsed on June 22, 2022 after just six months when it lost a vote of confidence among MPs.
- Ukraine needs 'Marshall Plan' to rebuild after the devastation wrought by Russia.
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Turkey for the first visit since Khashoggi murder.
- Thousands flooded the Ecuadoran capital Quito on June 22nd for a tenth day of demonstrations over living costs.
- The standoff between the government and Indigenous protesters has left two people dead
- G7 summit to announce measures increasing 'pressure on Russia'.
- The Austrian capital Vienna has made a comeback as the world's most liveable city.
- US State Secretary Blinken to attend G7 Summit set to take place in Germany.
Sports News
- Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin meets Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur in Delhi to discuss the cooperation between the two countries in the area of sports.
- Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel withdrew from the remainder of the World Swimming Championships on Wednesday for 'medical reasons'.
Environment News
- An earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes occurred today 161 km WNW of Kathmandu, Nepal.
- India heading towards non-fossil fuel energy target as announced by PM Modi at COP26.
- Andhra govt to generate revenue of Rs 3,755 cr from green energy projects.
- A military helicopter lands in Afghanistan's Paktika province to evacuate civilians after a powerful earthquake that has so far killed at least 1,000 people.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs Today Headline- 22 June 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.