Current Affairs Today Headline- 24 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 24 June 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline- 24 June 2022
National News
- NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu is to file her nomination for the Presidential election is today.
- Opposition candidate for Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to file his nomination for the election on June 27.
- Former Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta appointed as new NIA Director General.
- India invited to G7 because agenda is 'deep and diverse', it's not to splinter them off Russia: US
- Odisha govt bags first prize in National MSME Award 2022
- Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of Eknath Shinde, 11 other rebel MLAs, files petition before Maharashtra Deputy Speaker.
- AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria's tenure extended by three months or by the time a new Director is appointed, whichever is earlier.
Science and Technology
- World's largest bacteria discovered in the mangroves of Guadeloupe.
- India's GSAT-24 satellite launched, entire capacity leased to Tata Play.
Sports News
- Indian all-rounder R Ashwin recovers from COVID-19, joins Indian squad ahead of Edgbaston Test.
- Transgender players can choose to play for women's or men's team in German FA.
International News
- US Senate passes bipartisan gun safety bill to address gun violence in the US.
- US top court rules Americans have fundamental right to carry firearms in public, President Biden expresses disappointment.
- JK Rowling pranked by Russian comedians impersonating Ukraine President Zelenskyy.
- Former Miss Brazil Gleycy Correia dies following surgery complications.
- Khaby Lame becomes most-followed Tik Tok video creator.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservatives suffer two crushing parliamentary by-election defeats, including in a seat in southwest England held by the party for over a century.
- Israel uncovers rare early mosque located in the Negev desert that contains "a square room and a wall facing the direction of Mecca".
- Turkey's central bank bucked global trends once again and kept its benchmark interest rate stable despite one of the highest levels of consumer price increases in the world.
- European Union leaders granted candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova in a strong show of support against Russia's invasion.
- US sending Ukraine $450 million more in arms, including rocket systems.
- Georgia to work with determination' to get EU candidate status.
- France seeks full gas storage capacity by autumn as Russia cuts supplies.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.