Current Affairs Today Headline: 4 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 4 July 2022.
Current Affairs Today Headline: 4 July 2022
National News
- India reports 16,135 fresh cases, 13,958 recoveries and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- Shiv Sena has called a meeting of all its District Chiefs this afternoon at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai.
- RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna this morning.
- Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to face floor test today, on July 4, 2022.
- Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes a letter to PM Narendra Modi regarding the unreasonable hike in airfare in the post-Covid period.
- Hearing on Gyanvapi mosque case to resume today in Varanasi court.
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's first cabinet expansion today, 5 to 6 Ministers likely to be inducted
- Delhi government to send elderly pilgrims for Jagannath Puri Yatra in Odisha under its free pilgrimage scheme.
- India gifts 75 ambulances, 17 school buses to Nepali organizations.
Sports News
- India bowled out England for 284 to take a 132-run first-innings lead on Day 3 of Birmingham Test.
- Indian skipper Rohit Sharma starts net practice after recovering from COVID-19.
- Shivnarine Chanderpaul appointed as head coach of USA women's teams
International News
- Chinese real estate developers accepting watermelons as a part of the down payment.
- West African leaders met on July 3rd in Ghana's capital Accra to review sanctions they have imposed on three military-ruled countries in their volatile region.
- Ukrainian army announces retreat from Lysychansk.
- Israel is to conduct a ballistics test on the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the Israeli army said Sunday, a day after the Palestinian Authority handed the bullet to US experts.
- The Tunisian jurist who oversaw the drafting of a new constitution submitted to President Kais Saied said it has been changed into a charter that could lead to a dictatorship
- The Taliban remain illegitimate rulers despite a declaration by thousands of male clerics endorsing their hardline government, said Afghan women on July 3rd.
- Uzbekistan introduces a state of emergency in the protest region.
- Citizens of Georgia stage a new mass rally demanding that the government resign over its failure to formally secure candidacy for membership of the European Union.
Environment
- Thousands in Sydney ordered to evacuate as water from overflowing rivers and large dam flood swathes of land and roads.
- A Mozambican park welcomes its first white rhinos in 40 years after 19 of the threatened animals completed a 1,600-kilometre truck ride from South Africa.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs Today Headline: 2 July 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.