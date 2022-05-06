Current Affairs Today Headline- 6 May 2022
National News
- The Assam government reorganized existing Health and Family Welfare Department into two separate departments - Health & Family Welfare Department and Medical Education & Research Department.
- Congress Working Committee to meet on May 9 to discuss agenda of Nav Sankalp Shivir .
- EAM Dr S Jaishankar participated in the event to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Israel, today in Delhi.
- NTAGI recommends COVID-19 precaution dose before 9 months for those flying abroad.
- PM Modi stresses need for measures to avoid deaths due to heatwave during high-level review meeting.
- India objects to WHO using mathematical models for excess COVID mortality estimates.
- Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to be held in AICC headquarters on 9th May.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s ‘JITO Connect 2022’ on 6th May 2022 through video conferencing.
- Rajya Sabha by-polls for seat each in Bihar, Telangana to be held on May 30.
- India highlights food, energy security challenges emanating from Ukraine war at UNSC
Sports News
- Tokyo Olympian Kamalpreet Kaur provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned drug
- David Warner surpasses Chris Gayle to hold the record of most T20 half-centuries.
- Mandeep Singh equals Rohit Sharma's record of most ducks in IPL history.
- TOPS approves extension of Neeraj Chopra's international training in Turkey
- India to begin BWF Thomas and Uber Cup 2022 campaign on May 8.
Environment News
- World's smallest porpoise, Vaquita, on the edge of extinction with just 10 left in their sole habibat within Mexico's Gulf of California.
- A cyclonic circulation has developed around South Andaman sea & its neighboring areas, as intimated by IMD.
Corporate News
- LIC IPO subscribed 1.03 times on second day of bidding.
- Apple, Google and Microsoft say they are ready to get rid of passwords and replace them with a more secure way to access accounts or devices.
- US FDA limits use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot risk.
- Pfizer inaugurates a first-of-its-kind global drug development centre in IIT Madras Research Park campus.
International News
- WHO estimates 14.9 million excess COVID associated deaths in 2020, 2021.
- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed bill proposing to grant $600 million in aid to artists and cultural programs reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
- Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has apologised for remarks made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who claimed Adolf Hitler may have had "Jewish blood".
- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit.
- Russian President Putin says Russian army 'still ready' to give safe passage to civilians from Azovstal steel plant.
- Saudi Arabia, Russia and other key oil producers have agreed to another marginal increase in output, bolstered by risks to demand amid coronavirus restrictions in China.
- US President Biden announces Karine Jean-Pierre as new White House Press Secretary.
- Karine Jean-Pierre has become the first Black woman and first member of the LGBTQ community to serve as top spokesperson for the executive branch.
- Nepal, US sign USD 659 million development assistance agreement.
