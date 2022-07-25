Current Affairs Today Headlines: 25 July 2022
China launches the second of three space station modules, third and final module is scheduled to dock in October.
National News
- India reports 16,866 fresh cases, 18,148 recoveries and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,50,877.
- President-elect Droupadi Murmu
takes oath as the 15th President of the country today.
- Man from Delhi without any history of foreign travel tests positive for Monkeypox virus.
- Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Policybazaar's IT systems breached, no customer data exposed.
- Infosys raises full-year FY23 revenue guidance to 14-16% from 13-15% stated earlier.
- Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 24 pc year-on-year to Rs 4,335 crore in June quarter.
International news
- Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro officially launched his presidential re-election campaign on July 24, 2022.
- Russia and Ukraine sign deals with the UN and Turkey clearing the way for key grain exports to world markets, reports AP
- WHO declares monkeypox outbreak as a global health emergency.
- China launches second of three space station modules.
- China to launch third and final module is scheduled to dock in October, the Tiangong space station is expected to become fully operational by the end of the year.
Environment News
- An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 hits Nagarkot in Nepal at 5:52am today.
- Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, alert level raised to 5.
- A wildfire near Yosemite National Park in California continued to grow on July 24, 2022, already consuming more than 14,200 acres.
- Greece on July 24 battled three ferocious wildfires across the country which forced hundreds to evacuate.
Sports news
- Nigeria's Tobi Amusan sets new world record in 100m hurdles at World Athletics Championships.
- India beat West Indies by two wickets in the second ODI to clinch the three-match series.
- Shai Hope becomes tenth player to hit century in 100th ODI.
