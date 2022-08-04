Current Affairs Today Headlines: 4 August 2022
National News
- Government withdraws Data Protection Bill to come with comprehensive legislation.
- 31-year-old woman tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, India's tally rises to 9.
- Babul Supriyo, 8 others take oath as ministers after cabinet reshuffle by Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Government.
- Promising freebies during elections is 'serious economic issue', says Supreme Court of India.
- The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed by Lok Sabha.
- Dr. Ranjit Rath took over as the new Chairman and MD of Oil India Limited (OIL) on August 2nd.
- Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe thanks PM Modi for India's support to his country.
- PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission in Valsad, Gujarat on August 4th through video conferencing.
- PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Centre of Excellence for Women and Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital.
- RIL jumps 51 places to 104th position in Fortune Global 500 ranking 2022.
- Indian Navy gets record 955,000 registrations for Agnipath scheme.
- A private school in Kolkata to launch its own nano-satellite.
Sports News
- India beat Canada 8-0 in a Pool B match of Men's hockey.
- Indian women's hockey team reaches semifinal after 3-2 win over Canada.
- BCCI announces schedule for upcoming Australia and South Africa's tour of India.
- Squash player Saurav Ghosal wins a bronze medal in the men's singles category.
International News
- 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone, China says military drills around Taiwan Strait are' necessary and just'.
- Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands parliament's dissolution.
- OPEC+ group of major oil exporters agrees on small increase in production.
- The first shipment of grain from Ukraine since Russia's invasion five months ago sailed through Istanbul on August 3, 2022 under a landmark deal designed to help alleviate a global food crisis sparked by the war.
- Kansas voted on August 2nd to reject the effort to remove abortion protections from the state's constitution.
Environment & Ecology News
- India adds 10 more wetlands designated as Ramsar sites to make total 64 sites.
- A volcano erupted in Iceland near the capital Reykjavik on August 3, 2022.
- The Dutch government declared a national water shortage on August 3, 2022 caused by the hot, dry summer that is parching much of Europe.
- A rare white elephant has been born in western Myanmar.
