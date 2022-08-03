Current Affairs Today Headlines: 3 August 2022

Current Affairs Today Headlines: 3 August 2022
National News

  • India would become the first country to deliver indigenous 5G, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
  • Union Health Ministry writes to WHO representative in UAE to ensure that air passengers exhibiting symptoms suggestive of monkeypox disease are not allowed to board flights to minimise risk of disease transmission.
  • No GST on hospital bed or ICU, tax only on room with Rs 5000 per day rent, says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha
  • Delhi reports 1,506 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities; positivity rate stands at 10.63 per cent.

Sports News

  • Indian men's table tennis team clinches gold, defeats Singapore 3-1.
  • Indian Badminton Mixed Team wins silver medal after losing to Malaysia in the final at Commonwealth Games 2022.
  • Indian women's hockey team go down 3-1 against England in their Pool A match. 
  • Shot putter Manpreet Kaur qualifies for final, Dutee Chand fails to qualify for semifinal of Women's 100m.
  • Vikas Thakur clinches silver in men's 96 kg final.
  • India beat West Indies by seven wickets in third T20 International to take 2-1 lead in five-match series.

International News

  • US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taipei, Taiwan, becoming the highest-level elected American official to visit Taiwan in over two decades.
  • Plane carrying Nancy Pelosi becomes world's most tracked flight.
  • 21 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan Air Defence Zone amid Pelosi's visit
  • Japan expresses concern to China over Taiwan Strait drills.
  • US Hellfire missiles were allegedly used to kill Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul.

Environment News

  • Enormous sinkhole that appeared near a copper mine in the Atacama desert leaves Chile perplexed.
  • ASA and ESA released latest captivating image from the James Webb Space Telescope on August 2, 2022, revealing the Cartwheel Galaxy's spinning ring of colour in unprecedented clarity.

