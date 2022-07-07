Current Affairs Today Headlines: 7 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 7 July 2022.
National News
- India’s active cases rise to 1,19,457 with 18,930 fresh cases, 14,650 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.
- New Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75 detected in various countries including India, says WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
- Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to be assigned Ministry of Steel charge, in addition to his existing portfolio.
- EAM S Jaishankar met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Bali, held discussions on specific outstanding issues in the bilateral relationship pertaining to the border situation.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate a three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi today.
- Athlete PT Usha, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja nominated to the Rajya Sabha, express gratitude to PM Modi.
- Hotels cannot forcibly collect service charges from customers.
- ICMR-VCRC develops special mosquitoes to control Dengue, Chikungunya.
- Ensure uninterrupted supply of sanitary napkin to govt schools, says Delhi HC to Delhi Government.
- Vivo India directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie leave country as ED intensifies money laundering probe.
Environment News
- NDRF deploys 17 teams in Maharashtra amid heavy rains.
- Two Indigenous Australian activists are fighting to save 40,000-year-old sacred rock art in Western Australia from pollution and plans for a major gas project
International News
- Defiant UK PM fires Secretary of State for housing who called on him to resign.
- Heads of MI5 and FBI warn about China's commercial espionage thrust in the West.
- The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed to a "de-escalation process" following weeks of rising tensions over rebel fighting in eastern DRC.
- Defiant UK PM sacks senior cabinet ally Michael Gove, rules out snap election as resignations mount.
- The German cabinet on July 6th signed off plans to make it easier for migrants with "tolerated" status to stay in the country permanently and integrate into the job market.
- US President Joe Biden to rescind Afghanistan's designation as major non-NATO ally.
- The European Parliament has approved an EU proposal to give a sustainable finance label to investments in gas and nuclear power, following a contentious vote.
- US Congressman Ro Khanna recommends a waiver for India from CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act).
- Iran's Revolutionary Guards have detained several foreigners, including Britain's second most senior envoy in Tehran, for alleged acts of spying such as taking soil samples in restricted areas.
Sports news
- Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate in the second T20I against West Indies.
- Sania Mirza and Mate Pavic lose in mixed doubles semifinal at Wimbledon.
- Russian-born Elena Rybakina became the first player representing Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon 2022 when she defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets. She will face Simona Halep in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
